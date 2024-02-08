Atmospheric River Update: Thursday Midday and Final Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu

Storm System Has Moved On, Closures Continue, But Efforts to Repair Damage Begin

By Dolores Quintana

In the last emergency update from the City of Los Angeles, the city stated that it is actively engaging in emergency response and recovery efforts as it grapples with the aftermath of a powerful storm. Emergency crews are on high alert, attending to multiple incidents of mudslides, debris flows, power outages, and road obstructions. As of now, this will be the final update on the storm situation, with residents urged to stay informed through emergency.lacity.gov for the latest information.

The County of Los Angeles has launched a preliminary survey for individuals and businesses to complete a survey to help the county assess the damage from the storm. You can take the survey here: https://recovery.lacounty.gov/february-2024-winter-storm/. This survey is intended for information-gathering purposes and will be used to determine if the County is eligible for various disaster assistance programs based on the total amount of damages reported Countywide. Disaster assistance programs are not guaranteed, so residents and businesses are encouraged to continue working with their insurance carriers while this information is collected.

Final rainfall totals for the storm are in from the Nationa Weather Service of Los Angeles:

The following are 5-day rainfall totals in inches for this event through 5:00 A.M. Thursday morning.

Top rainfall amounts from all local areas

Cogswell Dam (LA County)…………………14.88

Topanga FS (LA County)…………………..14.20

Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland (LA County)….13.67

Bel Air (LA County)……………………..13.65

West Fork Heliport (LA County)……………13.27

Stunt Ranch (LA County)………………….13.20

Woodland Hills (LA County)……………….12.88

Opids camp (LA County)…………………..12.29

La Co Coast & Metro

Beverly Hills………………… 9.81

LA Downtown (CQT)…………….. 9.03

Hollywood Reservoir…………… 8.63

Culver City………………….. 8.60

Long Beach (KlLGB)…………….. 8.01

Santa Monica (KSMO)…………… 7.38

LA Airport( KLAX)……………… 5.68

Hawthorne (KHHR)……………… 5.49

Leo Carrillo…………………. 4.61

Here are the latest updates on the City’s response efforts:

Flooding:

In anticipation of the storm, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) strategically augmented its teams for various emergency services. During the storm, approximately 50 stranded motorists were safely rescued, and LAFD Swift Water Teams conducted five additional rescues.

Mud & Debris Flows:

City agencies are actively responding to reports of mudslides and debris flows, especially along canyon roads and hillsides. Commuters are advised to steer clear of canyon roads.

As of 9:00 AM on February 9, the reported impacts include:

16 buildings red-tagged (no entry)

33 buildings yellow-tagged (possession collection only)

Significant mudslides and washouts near the 8600-8700 block of Mulholland Drive

Various city departments are working collaboratively to assess and address the impacts, with Building and Safety Inspectors evaluating homes near affected areas and the Bureau of Engineering initiating the reconstruction of affected hillsides.

Power Outages:

As of 9:00 AM on Thursday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) reported approximately 1,456 customers without power. Despite continuous efforts, some communities in Mid-Wilshire, Westwood, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Granada Hills, Canoga Park, and Sylmar remain without power. Crews are working diligently to restore power, with fallen trees causing additional challenges.

Stormwater Capture:

Collaborating with LA County Flood Control and LADWP, preliminary data indicates the capture of over 7 billion gallons of stormwater in Los Angeles since the storm’s onset.

Public Works Storm Response:

The Department of Public Works has been actively engaged in responding to fallen trees, mudslides, and potholes and clearing stormwater conveyance systems. Services and operations continue as the city works toward recovery.

Augmented Winter Shelter Operations:

In response to the storm, the City, County, and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) activated six additional shelters for people experiencing homelessness. Targeted outreach and transportation services were provided to ensure the safety and well-being of unhoused Angelenos during the storm.

Traffic Impacts & Road Closures:

Since 10:00 AM on Sunday, LAPD reported zero traffic fatalities. LADOT Traffic Officers have been deployed to support closures and direct drivers away from impacted areas. As recovery work continues, drivers are advised to avoid canyon roads, which may be subject to sudden and intermittent closures as city crews work on assessment and repairs. The following roads and highways have been closed due to storm damage:

Mulholland Drive is closed between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive:

Coldwater Canyon Blvd. Southbound is closed to traffic at Mulholland Drive.

Sepulveda Basin is in the process of re-opening and is expected to be fully re-opened by the end of the day today, pending road conditions. Impacted streets include:

Burbank Blvd. between the 405 FWY and Balboa Blvd.

Woodley Ave. between Burbank and Victory

Hayvenhurst Ave. and Burbank Blvd.

Additional closures due to flooding or debris:

I-5 FWY S to 110 South Interchange is closed