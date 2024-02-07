Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood

2024 is bringing exciting news for fans of Breakaway Cafe, located in Culver City, and Coucou in Venice. Very exciting news indeed for other parts of the city.

Photo Two: Hannah Small

Breakaway Cafe announced on December 1 that they will be opening a second location in Venice on Westminster. When I spoke with co-owner Zach Bayse recently, he was excited to confirm that the new location will be a window where the quietly popular Breakaway Cafe can sell its wonderful and tasty breakfast and lunch items, including its delicious breakfast burrito and sandwiches.

The exact details of the new menu have not been announced as yet, but Nick Bayse’s chef skills will no doubt give the people of Venice some breakfast food to look forward to.

Photo Three: Instagram: Coucou

Coucou, which was recently included in the Infatuation’s Best Date Night Restaurants list, will open a new West Hollywood location at 9045 Santa Monica Boulevard. Owners Hayley and Jesse Feldman confirmed this on the restaurant’s Instagram.

This Parisian-style bistro is known for its excellent cocktail program and its very French ambiance and menu. It’s got a Martini Mondays menu, with the Burger Americaine and French onion soup that warms up a traditionally quiet day of the week. The restaurant stated that the space in West Hollywood has a larger kitchen and enclosed outdoor patio and that they will be introducing some new dishes to the Coucou WeHo menu and asked patrons for suggestions. It’s exciting to see what they can do with more space and chef Jacob Wetherington’s skills.