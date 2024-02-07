Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu: February 6, 2024

Mudslides, Power Outages, and Road Closures Continue, Rain Not Over

Mayor Karen Bass, along with other city leaders, updated the situation in the City during this dangerous storm system during a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Bass assured city residents that City agencies are working tirelessly to address the aftermath of a relentless rainstorm, leading to numerous mudslides and debris flows, particularly impacting canyon roads and hillsides.

Baldwin Hills and canyon communities in the Santa Monica mountains are among the hardest-hit areas. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation said, “Drivers are advised to avoid all canyon roads and hillsides. These areas pose the highest risk of mud and debris flow and may be subject to sudden closure. Stay safe and avoid driving until conditions improve. View the full map of road closures athttp://emergency.lacity.gov/updates.” and “If uncertain whether you are on a “canyon road” … 1) look up to the left or right and see if the sky is no longer visible… 2) count how many times you turn the wheel between intersections…if still unsure, 3) does the street name have three or more words in it and one is “canyon.”

Currently, Benedict Canyon is currently impassable between Sunset and Mulholland. Mulholland Drive is closed between Laurel Pass and Bowman Drive, Beverly Glen, Hillside Drive, Summit Road to Stonewall, and Piuma from Las Virgines to Cold Canyon are all closed.

As of 4:00 PM PT on February 6, the reported impacts are as follows:

475 mudslides

38 incidents of buildings requiring inspection due to mudslides and slope failures

Four buildings red-tagged (no entry)

Nine buildings yellow-tagged (possession collection only)

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) reported that approximately 6,600 customers remain without power as of 4:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Crews are working around the clock, with 59,000 having their power restored since the start of the storm. Koreatown and Brentwood are currently the most affected areas.

The Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center has been operating at Level 2 since 8:00 AM PT on Sunday, February 4, responding to the severe weather event impacting Los Angeles and surrounding areas. A Level 2 activation involves every necessary agency staffing the Emergency Operations Center around the clock.

The city has experienced its third-wettest calendar day in February history, with a record-setting 2.93 inches of rainfall on February 5, 2024. The two-day total reached 7.03 inches, marking the third-wettest consecutive two-day period since weather records began in 1877. This rainfall represents nearly half of the average seasonal rainfall, which is 14.25 inches. Rainfall in Bel Air officially came to over a foot of rain in the last three days.

Additional rainfall and mountain snow are expected to return on Wednesday afternoon and night, extending the Flood Advisory until 1:00 a.m. PST on February 7. A Flood Watch is also in effect until the same time. The National Weather Service of Los Angeles advises that residents continue to be cautious even after the likelihood of sunny weather tomorrow morning and warned that storm clouds and rain were likely to return later on Wednesday around noon through Thursday morning. Gusty west-to-northwest winds will form Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Public Works operations have reported 390 fallen trees and branches, 441 pothole reports, and 963 cleared catch basins and stormwater conveyance systems as of 4:00 p.m. PT Tuesday.

In response to the ongoing weather conditions, the city has activated additional shelters for people experiencing homelessness, offering refuge in Duarte at Pamela Park, 2236 Goodall Ave, Duarte, 91010 – (949) 312-8961 and Los Angeles, at Enterprise Park, 13055 Clovis Ave, Los Angeles 90059 – (424) 345-2236. If in need of transportation, consider saving time by requesting through 211LA.org. Angelenos can also call 2-1-1 to request transportation. The City also authorized additional hotel vouchers.

Schools across the city remain open, with a few exceptions, and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is providing regular updates through its official channels. Malibu schools within SMMUSD will reopen tomorrow.

The Los Angeles Metro continues to provide vital services with minor delays and bus detours due to localized street flooding. Updates can be found on Metro’s official channels and hotline.