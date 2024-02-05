Taylor Swift Dominates Grammys with Album Win and Surprise Album Announcement

Tracy Chapman’s Mesmerizing Comeback and Annie Lennox’s Touching Tribute Stun

The Recording Academy’s 66 Annual Grammy Awards were given out at the ceremony on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. While winning Album of the Year, her fourth historic win, and overall her 13th win, Taylor Swift announced that she would release her next album on April 19, entitled “Tortured Poets Department.”

One of the most beautiful musical moments during the broadcast was the return of Tracy Chapman to performance when she played her hit Fast Car with country artist Luke Combs.

https://x.com/RealBrittain/status/1754316190552375724?s=20

That wasn’t the only special musical performance. Singer Annie Lennox paid tribute to her friend Sinead O’Connor by singing “Nothing Compares to You” over the In Memoriam segment.

https://x.com/nazirafzal/status/1754401046477095331?s=20

Here are the winners of the major categories:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Taylor Swift – “Midnights” – *WINNER

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

RECORD OF THE YEAR:

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR:

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” – *WINNER

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monét – *WINNERz

Gracie Abrams.

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Taylor Swift, “Midnights” – *WINNER

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”

Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – *WINNER

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

Producer of the Year, Non-classical:

Jack Antonoff – *WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical:

Theron Thomas – *WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Justin Tranter

Best Rap Album:

Killer Mike – “Michael” – *WINNER

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”

Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”

Nas – “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott – “Utopia”

Best Rap Performance:

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – *WINNER

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Best Country Album:

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” – *WINNER

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

Best Country Solo Performance:

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – *WINNER

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Rock Album:

Paramore – “This Is Why” – *WINNER

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

Best Rock Performance:

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Best R&B Album:

Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – *WINNER

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Best R&B Performance:

Coco Jones – “ICU”- *WINNER

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Alternative Music Album:

Boygenius – “The Record” – *WINNER

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”

Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best African Music Performance:

Tyla, “Water” – *WINNER

ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”

Burns Boy, “City Boys”

David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Best Score or Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – *WINNER

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer