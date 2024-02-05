February 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Taylor Swift Dominates Grammys with Album Win and Surprise Album Announcement

Photo: Facebook

Tracy Chapman’s Mesmerizing Comeback and Annie Lennox’s Touching Tribute Stun

The Recording Academy’s 66 Annual Grammy Awards were given out at the ceremony on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. While winning Album of the Year, her fourth historic win, and overall her 13th win, Taylor Swift announced that she would release her next album on April 19, entitled “Tortured Poets Department.”

One of the most beautiful musical moments during the broadcast was the return of Tracy Chapman to performance when she played her hit Fast Car with country artist Luke Combs. 

https://x.com/RealBrittain/status/1754316190552375724?s=20

That wasn’t the only special musical performance. Singer Annie Lennox paid tribute to her friend Sinead O’Connor by singing “Nothing Compares to You” over the In Memoriam segment.

https://x.com/nazirafzal/status/1754401046477095331?s=20

Here are the winners of the major categories: 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:
Taylor Swift – “Midnights” – *WINNER
Boygenius – “The Record”
Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”
SZA – “SOS”

RECORD OF THE YEAR:
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR:
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” – *WINNER
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monét – *WINNERz
Gracie Abrams.
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal Album:
Taylor Swift, “Midnights” – *WINNER
Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”
Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”
Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract)

Best Pop Solo Performance:
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – *WINNER
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

Producer of the Year, Non-classical:
Jack Antonoff – *WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-classical:
Theron Thomas – *WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Justin Tranter

Best Rap Album:
Killer Mike – “Michael” – *WINNER
Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”
Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”
Nas – “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott – “Utopia”

Best Rap Performance:
Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – *WINNER
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Best Country Album:
Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” – *WINNER
Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

Best Country Solo Performance:
Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – *WINNER
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Rock Album:
Paramore – “This Is Why” – *WINNER
Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”
Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

Best Rock Performance:
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Best R&B Album:
Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – *WINNER
Babyface – “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King – “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Best R&B Performance:
Coco Jones – “ICU”- *WINNER
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Alternative Music Album:
Boygenius – “The Record” – *WINNER
Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”
Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Best African Music Performance:
Tyla, “Water”*WINNER
ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”
Burns Boy, “City Boys”
David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”
Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Best Score or Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television):
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – *WINNER
“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

in News
Related Posts
News

Culver City Issues Evacuation Warning Amidst Storm Perils for Culver Crest Neighborhood

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Culver Crest Area Residents Urged to Prepare as Local Emergency Declared As inclement weather conditions persist, Culver City authorities have...

Photo: National Weather Service of Los Angeles
News

Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu

February 5, 2024

Read more
February 5, 2024

Road Closures, Continued Rain, Potential Flooding, and Mudslides The National Weather Service (NWS) has reported three-day rainfall totals in the...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAHSA Mobilizes Recreation and Park Shelters for Unsheltered Individuals Amid Dangerous Incoming Storm System

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Additional Resources Added Which May Run Longer Due to Heavy Storm Activity In response to an anticipated dangerous incoming storm,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Gear Up for Inclement Weather: Proactive Patrols and Outreach Along La Ballona Creek

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Officers Provide Shelter Info as NWS Warns of High Winds – Stay Updated with Emergency Alerts In preparation for forecasted...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

LA Mayor Offers Guidance for Renters Facing Repayment Deadlines and Rent Hikes

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Crucial Resources to Navigate Rent Challenges in Los Angeles Discussed by Mayor Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has provided crucial...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Braces for Storm of the Year: Flash Floods, Howling Winds, and Power Outages Possible In Many Areas

February 4, 2024

Read more
February 4, 2024

Heavy Rain, Falling Trees, and Flooded Roads – Prepare for Severe Weather Centered on LA County As of the morning...

Photo: LAHSA
News

Los Angeles’ Augmented Winter Shelter Program Activated During Heavy Storm Week for the Homeless

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

City and County Collaborate to Provide Shelter Amidst Inclement Weather Amidst the ongoing challenges of homelessness in Los Angeles, the...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City’s Rainy Week Prep: Updates, Resources, and Community Action

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

City Officials Gear Up for Heaviest Rainfall – Sandbags to Be Available As Culver City braces for a significant influx...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Measles Alert in Southern California: International Traveler Sparks Concern Amidst Report of Lack of Vaccination

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

Confirmed Case Prompts Public Health Response – Potential Exposures Identified  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health)...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Dangerous Deluge: Southern California Braces for Record Rainfall and Coastal Chaos

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

Heavy Rain Shatters Records, Prompts High Surf Advisory – Residents Urged Caution Lingering showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Students Rally Against Starbucks: Petitions Demand Removal from Local Campuses

February 1, 2024

Read more
February 1, 2024

Unified Push Challenges Starbucks Amid Claims of Union-Busting Students from two local universities, UCLA and UCR, have mobilized to petition...
News, Video

(Video) Salt and Straw finally opened their store in Brentwood

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

Salt and Straw finally opened their store in Brentwood and it is delicious. It’s located at 11640 San Vicente Boulevard....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Trader Joe’s Challenges Labor Board’s Constitutionality Amidst Union-Busting Accusations

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

Constitutional Clash: Grocery Chain Asserts Unconstitutionality in Defense Against NLRB Charges A National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) hearing in Connecticut...

Photo: Instagram: Winston Pies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Winston Pies Unleashes Cookie Dough Pie Sensation, Just in Time for The Superbowl

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

Indulge in a Touchdown of Flavors With Our Chocolate Chip Cookie Crusted Pie Indulge your taste buds with the latest...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chick-fil-A to Possibly Settle A Class Action Lawsuit, Deadline to Apply for Settlement Approaches

January 31, 2024

Read more
January 31, 2024

In Class Action Lawsuit, Chick-fil-A May Pay Out Cash in Pending Settlement Chick-fil-A, Inc. has reached a settlement in a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR