Chick-fil-A to Possibly Settle A Class Action Lawsuit, Deadline to Apply for Settlement Approaches

In Class Action Lawsuit, Chick-fil-A May Pay Out Cash in Pending Settlement

Chick-fil-A, Inc. has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit regarding allegations of false or misleading representations concerning delivery fees and menu prices for delivery orders made through Chick-fil-A® One App or website between November 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021. The case is Jan Mayheu v. Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Chick-fil-A denies any wrongdoing and disputes the allegations. The resolution of this matter is pending court approval, and no decision has been made on the merits of the case.

If you placed a food delivery order through Chick-fil-A® One App or website in the specified period from a Chick-fil-A location in California, you may qualify as a Settlement Class Member. This includes the creation of five Subclasses, with the California Settlement Subclass encompassing all Settlement Class Members who made a Chick-fil-A delivery order through the Chick-fil-A® One App or website in the State of California.

Residents of California who might qualify as Settlement Class members have the opportunity to file a claim and potentially receive a Cash Settlement Award or a Gift Card Settlement Award, both with a maximum value of $29.25, and can apply at the settlement website, but you must file a claim by February 15, 2024.

It is essential to note that the Court has not made a final determination on the case, and approval of the settlement is pending.