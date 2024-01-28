January 29, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

5551 W. Jefferson Blvd Development, Initially Approved in 2016, Gets a Density Boost

Photo: Google Earth

Revamped Apartment Project Takes Shape on W. Jefferson Boulevard

A new project situated at 5551 W. Jefferson Boulevard, originally greenlit in 2016 for a four-story, nine-unit apartment building, is undergoing a significant transformation as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Commencing construction shortly after approval, the project encountered a pause post-excavation. Property owner West Coast 2014-2, LLC, affiliated with Huntington Beach-based West Coast Servicing, Inc., then pursued new entitlements for the site, utilizing the Transit Oriented Communities incentives.

The current project, presently under construction, maintains the four-story framework from its initial plan but with increased density. In contrast to the original nine units, the updated proposal now features 17 residential units atop a 10-car garage. Notably, two of these apartments are designated for extremely low-income households.

City records indicate that Vanos Architects is the creative force behind the design of this contemporary low-rise building. While taller than the single-family home it replaced, the project’s scale remains relatively modest when compared to the towering Cumulus and Wrapper developments that have emerged near La Cienega/Jefferson Station in recent years. 

These high-rise structures have transformed former industrial sites to the west. Additionally, a sizable mixed-use complex incorporating offices and retail spaces is currently taking shape adjacent to the station.

in News, Real Estate
