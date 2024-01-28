5551 W. Jefferson Blvd Development, Initially Approved in 2016, Gets a Density Boost

Revamped Apartment Project Takes Shape on W. Jefferson Boulevard

A new project situated at 5551 W. Jefferson Boulevard, originally greenlit in 2016 for a four-story, nine-unit apartment building, is undergoing a significant transformation as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Commencing construction shortly after approval, the project encountered a pause post-excavation. Property owner West Coast 2014-2, LLC, affiliated with Huntington Beach-based West Coast Servicing, Inc., then pursued new entitlements for the site, utilizing the Transit Oriented Communities incentives.

The current project, presently under construction, maintains the four-story framework from its initial plan but with increased density. In contrast to the original nine units, the updated proposal now features 17 residential units atop a 10-car garage. Notably, two of these apartments are designated for extremely low-income households.

City records indicate that Vanos Architects is the creative force behind the design of this contemporary low-rise building. While taller than the single-family home it replaced, the project’s scale remains relatively modest when compared to the towering Cumulus and Wrapper developments that have emerged near La Cienega/Jefferson Station in recent years.

These high-rise structures have transformed former industrial sites to the west. Additionally, a sizable mixed-use complex incorporating offices and retail spaces is currently taking shape adjacent to the station.