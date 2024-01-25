Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, January 22, 2024

City Council’s Most Recent Decisions in the Latest Meeting

In a recent session, Culver City’s City Council made significant decisions, addressing modifications to the MOVE Culver City project, traffic engineering services for bike lanes, and various community matters.

MOVE Culver City Project Modifications Approved:

The MOVE Culver City project, aimed at enhancing transportation, will witness modifications as the City Council approved Sterndahl Enterprises LLC’s $1,465,075 bid. The changes involve merging the bike and bus lanes along the downtown corridor portion of the pilot project. This decision follows the rejection of the initial bid in November, with the contract now awarded in a 3 to 2 vote.

Bike Lane Projects and Sidewalk Business Permit Fees:

The City Council also unanimously approved traffic engineering services for the Robertson Boulevard Bike Lane project ($91,000 with Willdan Engineering) and the Culver Boulevard Bike Lane Project ($113,455 with Michael Baker International). Additionally, a resolution establishing sidewalk business permit fees was adopted in a 4 to 1 vote. Sidewalk businesses, such as vendors selling fresh-cut fruit and snacks, will be required to pay an annual business license tax, application fees, and other associated charges.

Revisions to Culver City Municipal Code Deferred:

Revisions to subchapters in the Culver City Municipal Code related to Parks, Public Buildings, and Property were tabled by the City Council. Concerns were raised regarding language concerning gender and bathrooms. The Council unanimously decided to seek feedback from the Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee for suggestions on inclusive language.

New Committee to Honor Martin Luther King Jr.:

A resolution was passed to establish the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, tasked with planning and promoting the annual MLK Jr. Celebration Event. Comprising seven members appointed by the City Council, the committee is set to hold its first meeting in July.

Other Council Decisions:

The City Council appointed two members to the Finance Advisory Committee and one member to the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

February 4th, 2024, was recognized as World Cancer Day, with a proclamation emphasizing cancer awareness, prevention, and global collaboration.

Administrative intern support for City Council efforts was discussed but no action was taken.

An ordinance modifying portions of the R1 Single Family Zoning Code was introduced and will require a second vote for adoption.

The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 12th. For more detailed information on each agenda item, visit the City’s website.