Revitalization in the Works for Abandoned Building Between Culver City and Palms Stations

Redevelopment Project Envisions a Vibrant Seven-Story Structure with Affordable Housing

A newly proposed redevelopment project, located at 9300 W. Exposition Boulevard and presented by Reza Akef of Exposition X, LLC, aims to secure approvals for a new seven-story building. The envisioned structure is designed to accommodate 43 studio and one-bedroom apartments, accompanied by ground-level and subterranean parking facilities.

It is an unused structure halfway between the E Line’s Culver City and Palms Stations and is set for transformation under the Mayor’s Executive Directive 1.

The project’s design incorporates a mix of low-, very low-, and moderate-income housing, rendering it eligible for density bonus incentives. These incentives provide exemptions from specific restrictions on building size and other design standards.

Evok Studio has been enlisted to craft the design for this contemporary low-rise building, featuring a rooftop amenity deck as its crowning element.