Spicy Stats: Los Angeles Reigns Supreme with the Most Mexican Restaurants in the U.S.

Pew Research Center Study Reveals LA’s Dominance in the Mexican Culinary Landscape

By Keemia Zhang

Los Angeles – whose Mexican cuisine is an essential staple of its dining scene – holds the most Mexican restaurants in the country, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center.

While 11% of restaurants across the United States serve Mexican food, they were found to be “especially common” in California. 85% of U.S Counties have at least one Mexican restaurant – counties that don’t are often found to have smaller populations, with 15% of them having 4 million people or less.

Both California and Texas, with concentrated Mexican-American populations, possess 40% of all Mexican restaurants in the country – California has 22%.

30% of the state’s Mexican restaurants operate in Los Angeles County alone, amounting to 5,000 places to dine. Additionally, a quarter of Mexican restaurants with higher price points are located in LA County as well.

Pew Researchers remarked that the study reflected the growing Mexican-American population – an estimated 37.2 million people – which consists of 11% of the total U.S. population.

If you’re on the Westside and feeling particularly hungry after reading, try Frida Mexican Cuisine in Westwood, Sonoritas Prime Tacos in Sawtelle, Madre, Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria in Palms, or Cerveteca in Culver City or Venice. If you’re on the Eastside of LA and looking for non-traditional and delicious authentic Mexican food, try Evil Cooks.