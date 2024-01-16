LAX Community Noise Roundtable Tackles Aircraft Noise Challenges and Takes Resident Comments

Interactive Forum to Address Noise Issues – Join the Conversation on January 17

By Dolores Quintana

The LAX/Community Noise Roundtable, established in September 2000, serves as an interactive platform to discuss current aircraft noise concerns related to operations at Los Angeles International Airport. Comprising local elected officials and staff, congressional representatives, community group members, FAA and airline representatives, as well as LAWA, the Roundtable acts as a forum to identify and address noise issues. It recommends courses of action to LAWA, the FAA, or other relevant entities to mitigate noise impact on affected communities.

Meetings are scheduled on the third Wednesday of every odd-numbered month, with additional meetings possible as required. Currently conducted via video conference, any updates to the meeting schedule or format will be posted on the Roundtable’s webpage. The agenda can be found here.

Upcoming Meeting Details:

Regular Meeting – Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 1:30 PM

Roundtable meetings will be broadcast live at http://lax.to/RoundtableMtg.

Public Comments:

To provide verbal comments during the meeting, call (408) 792-6300, enter Meeting Number 2633 532 8330, press #, and wait to be called to speak. Identify yourself by name; use *3 to raise or lower your hand and *6 to mute or unmute.