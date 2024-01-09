District Attorney Gascón Announces Felony Charges in Terrifying Culver City Sexual Assault Case

Culver City Police Department is Actively Investigating the Case, Asks Other Victims to Come Forward

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, flanked by Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims, announced the filing of felony charges in a disturbing case of sexual assault in Culver City.

Marcos Maldonado faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in her Culver City home. District Attorney Gascón emphasized the significance of partnerships between the DA’s office and local law enforcement, noting that such collaborations play a crucial role in swiftly removing dangerous individuals from the streets.

District Attorney Gascón. “I am committed to prosecuting cases involving sexual violence, especially when they target some of our most vulnerable community members, including children.”

In the case of Marcos Maldonado, born on April 6, 1988, he is charged with two counts of forcible rape of a child under 14 years, one count of sodomy by use of force, and two counts of sexual penetration by use of force, all involving a victim under 14. Maldonado allegedly broke into the victim’s Culver City home on December 2, 2023, sexually assaulting her over a three-hour period.

If convicted as charged, Maldonado faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at the arraignment on January 8.

The Culver City Police Department is actively investigating this troubling case. Authorities believe there may be more victims and encourage individuals with information to come forward.

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims expressed gratitude for the collaboration that led to Maldonado’s identification, emphasizing the dedication of investigators to seek justice. For those with information on Maldonado, call 310-253-6302 or email tips@culvercity.org.

The District Attorney’s office assures the availability of trauma-informed support and services through its Bureau of Victim Services for the victims and their families.