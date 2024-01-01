Fentanyl Surpasses Meth as Deadliest Street Drug in LA County – Report Reveals Alarming Rise

Accidental Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Skyrocket by 1,652%

In Los Angeles County, Fentanyl has emerged as the deadliest street drug, surpassing methamphetamine in association with the highest number of deaths, as outlined in a recent report released by the county.

The report reveals that in 2022, Fentanyl accounted for a staggering 59% of all overdose deaths related to drugs or alcohol.

The lethal ascent of the drug has been rapid, with accidental fentanyl overdose deaths experiencing an alarming surge of 1,652% over just a few years. The figures escalated from 109 deaths in 2016 to a staggering 1,910 in 2022.

The fatality rate is notably higher among men and individuals aged 26-39 years. The report also delved into the racial and ethnic disparities in fentanyl-related deaths, indicating that although the white population faced the highest total number of deaths, Black residents exhibited the highest per capita rate, with 49.5 deaths per 100,000 population.

For further insights, the complete LA County fentanyl report can be accessed here.