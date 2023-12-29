Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israel Supporters in Beverly Hills

Tensions Rise in Beverly Hills as Demonstrators Converge

In Beverly Hills on Saturday, a sizable assembly of pro-Palestinian demonstrators convened to advocate for an end to the ongoing conflict. Simultaneously, counter-protesters expressing support for Israel were present, resulting in heightened tensions marked by pushing and verbal confrontations. Despite the intensity, law enforcement officials did not document any significant incidents.

The protestors took over the intersection of 3rd St and La Cienega Boulevard. LAPD declared this takeover unlawful. The group was given a dispersal order and peacefully complied.

The demonstration originated in Beverly Hills and later progressed toward the Beverly Center. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers successfully prevented over 400 protesters from entering the bustling shopping center during the peak of the holiday season. Subsequently, an unlawful assembly was declared, prompting the group to disperse.

The LAPD statement said, “The Los Angeles Police Department will always be ready to facilitate First Amendment speech; however, unlawful activity will not be tolerated. We are pleased this event came to a peaceful conclusion, and wish all Angelenos a wonderful holiday.”