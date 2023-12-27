Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style: Exclusive Menus and Festive Fun Across LA’s Top Hotspots

From Baltaire to Cassia: Your Ultimate Guide to Memorable New Year’s Eve Dinners and Events

Baltaire: Looking for the best New Year’s Eve Party in Brentwood? Usher in 2024 at your favorite neighborhood steakhouse as Baltaire celebrates New Year’s Eve with a live DJ & countdown, a deliciously indulgent prix fixe menu, and a very special wine flight of the world’s best showcasing the greatest producers from the most exclusive vineyards in the world including DRC & Château Margaux. Choose from an early seating with reservation start times from 5 to 7 PM or a later seating with start times from 8 PM to 10 PM with the opportunity to stay for the countdown and a midnight toast. The early prix fixe is 195 per person, and the later prix fixe is 275. Baltaire’s warm & inviting bar will be open on a first-come, first-served basis, and lounge reservations are available for those who are interested! For lounge inquiries, please e-mail hello@baltaire.com or visit baltaire.com to secure your New Year’s Eve table!

Rustic Canyon: Chef/Owner Jeremy Fox and team are offering a very seasonal and elegant, family-style menu, with highlights including a Carta de Musica with leaves & things, Pastina with chicken consommé, Parmigiano & truffles, Smoked Black Cod Mosaic, Mt. Tam Cheese with hoshigaki and more. Everyone at the table can choose either six options from the menu for $125/person or eight options for $175, with everything coursed and portioned for the number of people in one’s party. Sommelier Jenna Isaacs is curating beautiful wine pairings for $75/person, and there will be plenty of bubbles. Reservations are available on Resy. Please note the final menu is subject to change due to seasonal availability, but it can be viewed here

All bookable reservations are for our indoor dining area only. If you would like to book a table outside, please call the restaurant directly, as we have limited availability on our front sidewalk seating area.

Coucou: Ring in the new year, Coucou-style, with a multi-course meal of your French favorites and special menu enhancements! There will be three opportunities to join us on NYE: “Apéritif Hour” (which is a la carte) – “Coucou NYE – First Seating” (ticketed dinner, 2.5-hour table limit) – “Coucou NYE – Second Seating” (ticketed dinner, no table limit, midnight toast included, ball-drop). Coucou NYE – First Seating”. This ticket includes a multi-course meal with amuse bouche + choice of desired appetizer, entree, and dessert. This is our early seating and has a 2.5-hour table limit. Special menu enhancements will be available for purchase the night of.

This ticket includes a multi-course meal with amuse bouche + choice of desired appetizer, entree, and dessert. This is our late-night seating, and there is no table time limit. This seating includes a Midnight Champagne Toast. You can get reservations here. NYE SPECIAL: Paris-Brest by @alexanderbakes. This festive French dessert is made of choux pastry praline pastry cream and covered in flaked almonds (available on our NYE MENU only, available until sold out) – serves 2

Winter Wonderland NYE Ball at Mon Ami: WESTSIDE WINTER WONDERLAND 2024 NEW YEAR’S EVE BALL. The event will be held at the stunning Mon Ami in Santa Monica, adding a Mediterranean twist to our anticipated New Year’s celebration. Join us for an evening of music, cocktails, and festivity in this unique setting. All of the same festivities, but a new venue! You can RSVP here.

Cassia: For New Year’s Eve, Bryant and the team are preparing a New Orleans-inspired, prix-fixe, family-style menu that showcases how Southeast Asia and France have influenced this vibrant city’s cuisine. Highlights include “Muffuletta” Turnip Cake with tasso, mortadella, salami, Chinese sausage, provolone & giardiniera, Spicy Crawfish & Scallop Étouffée, Vegetarian “Dirty” Fried Rice with walnut paté, salted duck egg, shiitake & peanut, Spicy Lamb Frites with cumin shoestring fries, Sichuan chili & scallion yogurt, Bananas Foster Bread Pudding, alongside some of Cassia’s year-round classics (Vietnamese Sunbathing Prawns, Chickpea Curry) and so much more. There will be French wines and NOLA-inspired cocktails to pair. Reservations are now available on Resy for $110/person.

Connie and Ted’s: Ringing in 2024 in Style: NYE Offerings

Ring in the New Year with an elevated dining experience at Connie & Ted’s with the restaurant’s exclusive holiday signature Lobster Pot Pie, available for dine-in at the restaurant or via take-out. A selection of decadent add-ons, including caviar and scallops, will also be available at the restaurant, as well as to-go cocktails, including Papa Mario’s Espresso Martini. Dine-in specialties include: