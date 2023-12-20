Unlock the Magic of the Season: Festive Feasting Across LA’s Top Restaurants this Christmas

Indulge in Culinary Delights and Holiday Cheer with Special Menus and Signature Dishes

By Dolores Quintana

Are you still having trouble finding a restaurant that is open on Christmas for your holiday feast? Maybe all the restaurants we suggested earlier are booked, or they weren’t what you were looking for? Well, here’s another last-minute list to add to your options. There are also a few dessert options as well.

ARTH BAR + KITCHEN – CULVER CITY:

Sugar and spice make everything nice this Christmas Eve at Arth Bar + Kitchen! With its contemporary atmosphere and eclectic menu featuring Small Plates, Tandoor Starters, Entrées, Handcrafted Tandoor Breads, Accompaniments, Rice, and Desserts. Arth Bar + Kitchen will also be offering their full list of Cocktails, and their special Old Monk’s Manhattan made of Old Monk Spiced Indian Rum, banana liqueur, cinnamon infused vermouth, vanilla liqueur, walnut bitters, garnished with a torched cinnamon stick, making this a perfect Holiday Season sipper!

Arth Bar + Kitchen will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm; Arth Bar + Kitchen will be closed for Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 9531 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232; 424.503.4155; www.ArthLA.com

Artelice LA, voted by Yelp as the best pastry in California, is taking pre-orders for their spectacular and traditional French Christmas dessert, The Buche de Noel.

Make your holidays extra special! Preorders for Bûche De Noël for Christmas have started

Send your order to info@artelicela.com (to make sure we received your order, we will send you back an order confirmation email) or call us.

The flavors:

•Black Forest Bûche De Noël

•Gianduja Bûche De Noël

•Exotic Bûche De Noël.

CELESTINO RISTORANTE – PASADENA:

Deck the halls with a delectably delightful Italian Christmas Eve Dinner at Celestino Ristorante in Pasadena prepared by Owner and Executive Chef Calogero Drago! Owner and Executive Chef Calogero Drago is offering a special Christmas Eve Dinner Menu featuring his new seasonal specials and classics alike, such as his Mushroom Soufflé, Ravioli filled with Duck, Mushrooms & Porcini Blueberry Sauce, Pumpkin Tortellini, Sautéed Branzino, Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops, and Grilled T-Bone Steak. Due to popular demand, Chef Drago will also be featuring a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” Prix-Fixe À la Carte Menu on Christmas Eve for those who love this famous tradition. For something sweet, save room and share a Panna Cotta with Vanilla Beans & Fresh Strawberries, or for something even more decadent, guests can indulge in the Flourless Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Celestino Ristorante will be open for Dinner on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm; Celestino Ristorante will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA, 91105; 626.795.4006; www.CelestinoPasadena.com

Clark Street Bread also has holiday offerings, including a Bûche De Noël: It’s that time of the year again! Pre-order your at any location until the 24th In-store or online

DRAGO CENTRO – DOWNTOWN, LOS ANGELES:

‘Tis the Season in Downtown Los Angeles this Christmas Eve as Owner and Executive Chef Celestino Drago is celebrating Cena di Natale 2023 at Drago Centro by offering a limited version of his Signature Dinner Menu and preparing a very special The Feast of the Seven Fishes Tasting Menu ($130.00 per person / Minimum two orders per table). Chef Celestino Drago aims to please this Christmas Eve as his celebratory menu features Carpaccio di Langostino Profumato Agli Agrumi, langostino carpaccio, citrus, and micro greens, Polpo in Padella, Panelle al Nero di Seppia, Purée di Ceci al Finocchietto, octopus, squid ink panelle, and garbanzo bean purée, Togliolini al Ragu di Cozze e Vongole e Fiori di Zucca, tagliolini, mussels and clam ragu, and courgetti flowers, Risotto con Barbabietole Rosse, Capesante e Crema di Basilico, risotto, red beets, jumbo scallops, and basil cream, Filetto di Branzino con Cioppino di Granchio, fillet of branzino and crab fish stew. For Dessert, guests will enjoy their very own choice from Drago Centro’s Dessert Menu, and for those who are not driving the sleigh, Chef Celestino Drago will be offering a thoughtfully curated Optional Wine Pairing, Specialty Cocktails, Wines by the Glass and Wines by the Bottle from Drago Centro’s award-winning Wine List. So Come, All Ye Faithful, and let Drago Centro create a joyful and triumphant Christmas Eve just for you!

Drago Centro will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Drago Centro will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071; 213.228.8998; www.DragoCentro.com

GEORGIA’S RESTAURANT – ANAHEIM, LONG BEACH EXCHANGE & EASTVALE:

What better way to celebrate Christmas Eve’s love and warmth than with Southern soul food at family-owned Georgia’s Restaurant? The charismatic Husband and wife duo behind this establishment, Nika Shoemaker-Machado, and Marlon Machado have something for every member of the family to enjoy this Christmas Eve with savory dishes such as their famous Fried Chicken cooked in a Brazilian buttermilk brine and seasoned crispy cornmeal crust; St. Louis BBQ Ribs, a half-rack of slow roasted pork ribs in Georgia’s Restaurant signature house-made BBQ sauce, or opt for Nana’s signature Gretchen’s Jambalaya cooked to order with shrimp, andouille sausage and chicken, served over pasta or rice. ‘Tis the season to have fun, so savor any of these dishes with a Seasonal Sangria, Red Wine, and White Wine by the glass or the bottle and add a delectable Soulful Side to share, such as the Collard Greens, Baked Beans, Mac & Cheese, and Nana Gretchen’s famous Cornbread, served with house-made honey butter. For the perfect sweet ending this Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy Nana Gretchen’s “soul-delicious” Desserts such as the Peach Cobbler, Sweet Potato Pie, Lemon Cake, or Pound Cake with a side of house-made à la Mode upon request.

Georgia’s Restaurant at the Anaheim Packing House will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm; Georgia’s Restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 440 South Anaheim Boulevard, 209A, Anaheim, CA 92805; 714.906.1900; www.Georgias-Restaurant.com

Georgia’s Restaurant at the Long Beach Exchange will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm; Georgia’s Restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 4104 McGowen Street, Suite 155, Long Beach, CA 92630; 562.420.5637; www.Georgias-Restaurant.com

Georgia’s Restaurant at Eastvale Gateway will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm; Georgia’s Restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 12303 Limonite Avenue, 740, Eastvale, CA 917522; 909.966.4403; www.Georgias-Restaurant.com

HANK’S – PALISADES VILLAGE (CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY):

HO HO HO and head to Hank’s at Palisades Village this Christmas Eve and celebrate during the day while enjoying a very happy Holiday Brunch, or join Santa and sit and savor Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Signature Menu featuring elevated American classic Appetizers, Seasonal Salads, Flatbreads, Burgers including Chef Peña’s award-winning Hank’s Single and Double Diamond Burger, Sandwiches, Signature Dishes, Sides, and Desserts. Come celebrate Christmas Day featuring Hank’s Christmas Brunch, including Chef Peña’s Small Plates, signature Brunch dishes, Seasonal Salads, Burgers & Sandwiches, Sides, and Desserts. Guests can also toast to enjoying some good Holiday cheer with a Complimentary Egg Nog, one (two, or three) Hank’s Cocktails, Coravin poured Wines, Draft or Bottled Beers, Boozy Shakes or Floats to make sure all spirits are bright this Season!

Hank’s Palisades will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, 1033 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272; 424.363.7166; www.HanksPalisades.com

KNOX & DOBSON:

Are you looking for the perfect last-minute gift, or will you be home for Christmas? Santa can secretly send, or one of his elves can pick up Knox & Dobson’s new Holiday Cocktail Gift Box featuring a Gin Martini, classic Old Fashioned, Improved Whiskey Cocktail made with Maraska Maraschino, and authentic Rye Manhattan ($70 per Gift Box – 2 Servings per each Bottled Cocktail) to sip all night and make spirits bright!

Knox & Dobson’s Holiday Gift Box can be ordered directly at www.KnoxandDobson.com. For more information or to order, please visit www.KnoxandDobson.com or visit the Knox & Dobson Stockists to see where you can walk in and purchase Knox & Dobson Superior Bottled Cocktails directly.

MI PIACE – PASADENA:

Come celebrate Christmas Eve with a big Italian family feast at Mi Piace! Executive Chef Gil Saulnier is preparing Christmas Specials this Christmas Eve featuring Italian treats to satisfy everyone, including Santa. Guests can also enjoy Mi Piace’s Signature Menu with items such as the Ravioli con Salsiccia with sautéed mild Italian sausage, wilted broccolini, sundried tomatoes, sliced garlic, and white wine finished with Pecorino cheese; Grilled Double Lamb Chops prepared with a Port wine demi-glace and roasted Yukon potatoes, or the decadent Spaghetti Aragosta comprised of sautéed diced lobster tail tossed with spaghetti in a San Marzano smokey chipotle cream sauce. Even those on Santa’s naughty list can indulge in Mi Piace’s decadent Desserts, which are a big part of Mi Piace’s Christmas Eve celebration, so do not miss any delectable delights such as the Midnight Fantasy, a chocolate cake with Swiss bittersweet chocolate fudge and raspberry purée, Tiramisu, or New York Cheesecake with a creamy graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Accompany your Christmas Eve gathering by pairing these delicious dishes with any one of Mi Piace’s award-winning wines and handcrafted cocktails from the Mi Piace Lounge.

Mi Piace will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm; Mi Piace will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 25 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105; 626.795.3131; www.MiPiace.com

QUE PADRE – PACIFIC PALISADES (CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY):

Feliz Navidad and it’s time to celebrate at Qué Padre at Palisades Village. Executive Chef Isaias Peña is offering up his Signature Menu featuring Appetizers, Tacos, Burritos & Bowls, Quesadillas, Kids Combo, Sides, and Churros, along with Qué Padre’s Cocktail & Margarita Menu also featuring a premier Tequila and Mezcal list and Flights to enjoy with your loved ones and make Christmas Eve one merry night!

Qué Padre will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm; Qué Padre will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 15225 Palisades Village Lane, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272; 310.461.8226; www.QuePadreTacos.com

TWELVE TWELVE – SANTA MONICA:

Come celebrate the twelve days of Christmas all rolled into one festive Christmas Eve at Twelve Twelve Santa Monica. New Executive Chef Oliver Malmsten is cooking up a festive feast this Christmas Eve that will leave Santa wanting more, featuring Crostinis, Beef Tartare, Oysters Rockefeller, Italian Meatballs, Seafood Spaghetti di Gragnano, Wild Boar Tagliatelle, and Bistecca Alla Ribeye. Santa’s elves love their sweets, so Dessert will be the perfect present, including Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding, Cannoli Siciliani, and Chocolate Lava Cake. Twelve Twelve’s menu is meant to pair perfectly with a bottle of wine from their Award-Winning Wine List and full Cocktail List, where dining at Twelve Twelve Santa Monica on Christmas Eve is sure to become a special new tradition for the entire family!

Twelve Twelve Santa Monica will be open for Christmas Eve Dinner on Sunday, December 24th, 2023, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm. Twelve Twelve Santa Monica will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25th, 2023; 1212 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401; 310.576.9996; www.1212SantaMonica.com