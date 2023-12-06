LA Times Unveils Top 101 Restaurants in Los Angeles for 2023 – Westside Gems Shine Bright

Food Critic Bill Addison’s Culinary Examination Recognizes Outstanding LA Eateries

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles Times food critic Bill Addison, has released his list of the top 101 restaurants in Los Angeles for 2023. The release coincides with the part that the LA Times held last night when many honored chefs and restaurant staff were in attendance.

Several Westside restaurants were named on the list, including five restaurants in Santa Monica, two from West Hollywood, one from Venice, one from Westwood, one from Beverly Hills, one from Palms, one from Brentwood, and another from Culver City. Area restaurants from West Adams, Baldwin Hills, Inglewood, Hollywood, Larchmont, and even two from Echo Park made the list, as did Downtown Los Angeles’ Smorgasburg, which has hosted Westside pop-ups like Maple Block Meat and Chicken Company, among others.

Remember that Birdie G’s, at number 23, is holding its annual 8 Night At Birdie G’s celebration, and it’s a great nightly event with another six nights to go. Tonight, December 7, features Justin Pichetrungsi of Anajak Thai and Dave Beran of Pasjoli with a special a la carte menu. 8 Nights will return from December 11-14 next week, featuring more critically acclaimed chefs. The series immediately sold out, but the restaurant has been releasing seats this week, and you can check if there are any open tables at Resy or sign up for notifications if tickets pop. Pasjoli and Anajak Thai were both named to the 101 list.

4. République (Hollywood)

6. n/naka (Palms)

8. Providence (Hollywood)

13. Quarter Sheets Pizza (Echo Park)

14. Antico Nuovo (Larchmont)

15. Pasjoli (Santa Monica)

20. Melisse (Santa Monica)

22. Chi Spacca (Hollywood

23. Birdie G’s (Santa Monica)

25. Funke (Beverly Hills)

28. Here’s Looking at You (Koreatown)

31. Osteria Mozza (Hollywood)

34. Alta Adams (West Adams)

37. Kuya Lord (Melrose Hill)

38. Bicyclette (West LA)

41. A.O.C. (West Hollywood)

43. Felix Trattoria (Venice)

46. Dear John’s (Culver City)

47. Cassia (Santa Monica)

50. Smorgasburg (DTLA)

56. All Day Baby (Silver Lake)

60. Pizzeria Sei (Pico-Robertson)

66. Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen (Inglewood)

67. Crudo e Nudo (Santa Monica)

77. Petit Trois (Hollywood)

79. Post & Beam (Baldwin Hills)

84. Luv2Eat Thai Bistro (Hollywood)

89. Two Hommés (Inglewood)

94. Taste of Tehran (Westwood)

100. Saltie Girl (West Hollywood)101. Poltergeist (Echo Park)