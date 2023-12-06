LA Metro Boosts Train Buzz: Faster Rides and Later Service Begin December 10

Responding to Rider Surge, Metro Improves Frequencies On A, C, E, and K Lines

By Dolores Quintana

Responding to an uptick in demand as ridership steadily rebounds, Los Angeles Metro has announced increased train frequencies across key lines starting December 10.

The A, C, E, and K lines will see reduced wait times, improving transit service toward pre-pandemic ridership levels. Notable changes include:

A and E Lines: Weekday Peak Hours: Trains every eight minutes (previously 10 minutes). Weekends (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.): Trains every 10 minutes (previously 12 minutes). Extended Night Service: Two additional trains depart after 11:30 p.m.

C Line: Midday Weekdays: Trains every 10 minutes (previously 15 minutes). Weekends (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.): Improved frequency.

K Line: Midday Weekdays: Trains every 10 minutes (previously 12 minutes). Weekends: Trains every 20 minutes due to ongoing construction.



These enhancements, guided by rider feedback, aim to accommodate increased demand and improve accessibility in downtown Los Angeles. The recently opened Metro Regional Connector, launched in June, has contributed to better downtown service and reduced transfer needs for many riders.

Metro celebrated surpassing 950,000 average weekday riders in October, marking its busiest month since the pandemic’s onset. Officials note a consistent rebound, with weekday ridership at 79% of October 2019 and weekend ridership at 92% of the same period. This positive trend follows the restoration of more bus and train services, an increased focus on public safety, and programs making riding more affordable.

While train ridership sees a resurgence, bus services remain Metro’s primary mode of transit, with nearly four times the ridership of trains. Metro will also implement schedule updates for 37 weekday, 29 Saturday, and 24 Sunday buses, aiming to enhance reliability and service for riders. For more information and updated schedules, please visit Metro’s official website.