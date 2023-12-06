December 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Herd & Grace Elevates Meat Shopping with Grand Opening of Flagship Store in West LA

Photo: Herd & Grace

Premium Meat Retailer Launches First Brick-and-Mortar, Offering Chef-Grade Proteins 

Herd & Grace, renowned for its premium meats previously available through direct-to-consumer membership boxes and featured in esteemed restaurants, proudly inaugurated its flagship retail location on Saturday, December 2. Offering a diverse selection of over 35 rare and high-quality cuts, the store positions itself as the ultimate destination for meat connoisseurs seeking chef-grade proteins from around the globe. Herd & Grace is located at 11021-B W Pico Boulevard and is open Monday to Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Curated by chefs like Curtis Stone (Gwen, Los Angeles), Drew Rosenburg (CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Los Angeles), and Nicole Brisson (Brezza, Las Vegas), Herd & Grace’s offerings include Wagyu, pasture-raised, and barley-fed Beef from renowned farms such as Cape Grim, Black Opal, and Robbins Island, along with Gundagai Lamb and Campo Grande’s Spanish Iberico Pork.

Driven by a meticulous selection process, Herd & Grace evaluates meats based on criteria such as ranch location, farmer reputation, breed, genetics, age, feed, and overall quality of life. This commitment to sourcing from reputable farms ensures the highest quality and distinct flavor profiles that define Herd & Grace meats.

In addition to premium meats, Herd & Grace features a curated selection of retail goods, including products from local and international artisanal brands such as Terrapin Ridge Farms, HAKU, Shibumi, Cucina Viva, and Mussini. The store also invites customers to join the Herd & Grace membership program for bespoke options.

Svante Johannson, President & CEO of ThinkCulinary, the team behind Herd & Grace, expressed enthusiasm about the flagship store, stating, “ThinkCulinary alongside Herd & Grace is thrilled to unveil our flagship store in the heart of Los Angeles’ West LA neighborhood. Our passion is your pleasure, and we invite you to savor the excitement as we bring the highest quality proteins to the City of Angels. We’re thrilled to embark on this epicurean journey where every bite is a celebration of quality, flavor, and the artistry of premium, sustainable meat. Welcome to a realm where culinary excellence meets the vibrant energy of LA – because great meat deserves an even greater stage.”

