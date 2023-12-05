Burglary Bust: CCPD Nabs Intruder in Response to Cattaraugus Avenue Break-In

Home Invasion Made Possible By Hidden Spare Key

By Dolores Quintana

On November 27, the City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a burglary report in the 3200 block of Cattaraugus Avenue.

The incident unfolded when a vigilant caller, checking on a residence during the owners’ vacation, discovered the home ransacked upon entry. Promptly, CCPD was notified of the intrusion.

Upon arrival, the responding officer conducted a thorough perimeter check and successfully located the suspect concealed behind the garage. The apprehension was carried out seamlessly, without any untoward incidents.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect gained entry by breaking into a lockbox housing a spare key. Once inside, the intruder not only consumed several bottles of high-value alcohol but also prepared home-cooked meals and donned multiple layers of the homeowners’ clothing. The extent of the violation included approximately $3500 in damages.

The suspect was swiftly transported to CCPD and subsequently booked on burglary charges.