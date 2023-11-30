(Video) Via Veneto, a classic Italian restaurant

Via Veneto, a classic Italian restaurant with real ingredients and delicacies from Italy. You can tell that the restaurant is a neighborhood favorite with many regulars who come by with friends and family. The maitre d’ Simone and staff are experts at making you feel welcome and assisting guests in making their dining selections. The food is incredible, fresh pumpkin and duck ravioli with seasonal specials depending on the current ingredients that are available. Everything they serve is delectable, carefully prepared, and served in style.

