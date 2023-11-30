Tragic Loss: Los Angeles Tree Trimmer Dies While Working, Community Rallies to Support Family

Noel Gonzalez Sixtos, a 33-Year-Old Father, Remembered Fondly as Community Joins Hands to Assist Grieving Family

By Dolores Quintana

Noel Gonzalez Sixtos is a 33-year-old man from Los Angeles who worked as a tree trimmer and was electrocuted and died while working in Cheviot Hills on November 21. The tragedy happened on the 10300 block of West Glenbarr Avenue. When the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived, they found the man had climbed 20 to 25 feet high in a tree to do his job but seemed unresponsive.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was called to the scene, de-energized the power lines, and found that the man was sadly deceased.

Sixtos was a father with a family, a wife, a four-year-old son, and stepchildren, and a GoFundMe was established by local residents who wanted to help the family, according to a post on Nextdoor. Several neighbors wished to help, and they assisted his stepdaughter, Yesenia Martinez, in setting up the GoFundMe page to benefit his wife, Yesica Diaz Reyna. You can contribute to the fundraiser on GoFundMe.

Martinez has promised to update the page with details of the service for anyone who would like to attend. One of the donations came from the Cheviot Hills Homeowners Association, and another donation stated, “Prior to this tragic accident, we heard Mr. Gonzalez singing while working. Although we didn’t know him, he was clearly someone with joy in his heart. We send his family our condolences.”

The family has expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of condolences, support, and well wishes during this difficult time.