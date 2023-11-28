Bloomsybox Challenges Christmas Movie Fans to Rate Hallmark Christmas Movies

Applicant Chosen Will Receive Prizes and Cash Worth $2,500

By Dolores Quintana

A flower delivery company, Bloomsy Box, is challenging all the fans of Hallmark Movies to rate twelve Christmas-themed Hallmark movies for a prize of $2000 plus prizes that total $500 for the lucky film buff selected for the role. You can read more about the contest and check out the terms and conditions on their website—applications close on December 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (EDT). You can apply here.



The press release reads, “The countdown to Christmas is fast approaching, so we at BloomsyBox want to settle the debate: what’s the greatest piece of Hallmark holiday cinema ever created? To find out, we’re looking for one special Christmas movie maven to watch and rate 12 different Hallmark Christmas favorites in 12 days.”

Bloomsybox has already established a rating system for the fans to follow, including:

Festivity Factor – How Christmas-filled cheer did the movie give you? Was it brimming with holiday spirit, lights, decorations, and snow?

Predictability Quotient- Hallmark(®) movies are often beloved for their feel-good predictability. How easily could you guess the movie’s plot twists and ending?

Chemistry Check- Given that many Hallmark(®) Christmas movies revolve around romance, how convincing was the chemistry between the lead characters?

Tear-Jerker Test- Did the movie tug at your heartstrings? Rate how frequently it made you reach for the tissues.

Replay Value- Would you want to cozy up with a cup of hot cocoa and watch the movie again? Rate the likelihood that you’d make it a yearly tradition.



The selected fan will receive Ghirardelli hot cocoa, two pairs of ultra-cozy chenille socks from UGG, and a generous budget to cover a one-year Peacock subscription. BloomsyBox will also provide our winner with a 12-month flower subscription — delivering them a seasonal, sustainably sourced fresh bouquet straight to their door each month.

The movie schedule is:

1. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)

2. Crown for Christmas (2015)

3. The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)

4. Christmas Getaway (2017)

5. Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

6. Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022)

7. Family for Christmas (2015)

8. Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

9. Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)

10. A Royal Christmas (2014)

11. Northpole (2014)

12. The Christmas Train (2017)