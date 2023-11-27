November 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Major Cantaloupe Recall Expands: Brands, Stores, and Products Affected

Photo: Getty Photos

Cantaloupe Products Linked to Ongoing CDC Investigation in 28 States

By Dolores Quintana

In an expanded recall from the FDA on November 27, 2023, whole cantaloupes from specific brands, including “Malichita” and “Rudy,” labeled “4050” and “Product of Mexico or produit du Mexique,” are identified as part of this expanded recall. Retailers and wholesalers may have received recalled whole melons from Crown Jewels Produce under “Malachita/Z Farms” or from Sofia Produce as TruFresh under “Malichita” or “Rudy,” or from Pacific Trellis with certain lot codes.

Recalled cut cantaloupe and products made from these cantaloupes include ALDI’s clamshell-packaged cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears with Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023. Pacific Trellis initiated a recall of all fresh cantaloupes distributed between October 18 – 26, and Crown Jewels Produce, Sofia Produce, and CF Dallas also issued recalls.

As of November 24, 2023, the CDC reported 99 cases, 56 new, from 32 states, and 45 hospitalizations, 28 new, with two fatalities. It is likely that the actual count of people who have been sickened is much higher.

The CDC has stated that no one should eat any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

  • Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled fruit using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.
  • Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
    • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
    • Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
    • Bloody diarrhea
    • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
    • Signs of dehydration, such as:
      • Not peeing much
      • Dry mouth and throat
      • Feeling dizzy when standing up

The ongoing investigation aims to identify additional products linked to illnesses. The FDA will provide updates if further consumer safety information becomes available.

