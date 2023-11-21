November 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Vespertine, Culver City’s Sensory Culinary Marvel, To Emerge from Hiatus

Photo: Official

Restaurant Teases a Comeback With a Hiring Announcement on Instagram

Vespertine, described by the restaurant as a “multi-sensory restaurant experience by Chef Jordan Kahn located in the Hayden Tract district of Culver City. The project was conceived as a result of the building in which it resides: the architectural phenomenon known as, “The Waffle.” is apparently coming out of its self-imposed hiatus. 

A post six days ago on the Vespertine Instagram said only, “Coming soon” with a hazy video. The next video was posted yesterday and it said, “Vespertine is now hiring all positions. Please DM if interested or send a CV to careers@vespertine.la.” 

The restaurant and its social media page had been inactive since September 21, 2021, the date that the restaurant thanked the Michelin Guide for awarding Vespertine two Michelin stars in that year’s class of recommended restaurants. 

Since the restaurant is hiring, it would seem that the return of the fine dining experience at the Waffle in Culver City is not far away, but there has been no definite date set as yet. The restaurant’s website is not linked to Instagram, there is just a link that offers potential customers the opportunity to subscribe to the restaurant’s email newsletter. It seems that the announcement may come via email and Instagram. We will have to wait for further news.

Destroyer, Chef Jordan Kahn’s cafe across the street on Hayden, has never stopped service throughout the last two years and is currently open daily.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Gobble Gobble Give
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spread Holiday Cheer: Volunteer or Donate to Charitable Annual Efforts in Los Angeles

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Gobble Gobble Give, Pink Taco, and PATH  Feed the Homeless on Thanksgiving By Dolores Quintana More than one charitable organization...

Photo: Charcoal Venice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving Dinner and Shopping Options: What Stores and Restaurants Will Be Open on the Holiday

November 21, 2023

Read more
November 21, 2023

Explore the Options for Open Stores and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Day By Dolores Quintana Thanksgiving is a beloved holiday, but...
News, Video

(Video) Christmas Tree Lights Up on Promenade

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Christmas festivities are underway in downtown Santa Monica This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @culvercitywlanews The holidays...

Photo: Facebook
News

Enhance Holiday Security with Culver City Police Department’s Vacation Check Program

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Before Your Holiday Journey, Enroll in the Program for CCPD Patrol Checks By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department...

Photo: Official
News

Description of Potential Subject of Interest in I-10 Freeway Fire Has Been Released

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

CAL-Fire Asks For Help From the Public To Identify Subject By Dolores Quintana As the investigation of the fire that...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Recall of Stone Fruit Over Listeria Concerns, 11 Illnesses, One Death Reported

November 20, 2023

Read more
November 20, 2023

Nationwide Recall Issued for Fruits Sold Between May and November By Dolores Quintana HMC Group Marketing, Inc., operating as HMC...
News, Video

(Video) Tribute To Heroes in Culver City

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

At the Veterans Memorial Center, Culver City’s tribute to our veterans was on full display. @culvercitywlanews Tribute To Heroes in...

Photo: Lamar Johnson Collaborative
News, Real Estate

Transformative Sawtelle Boulevard Proposal To Enhance Pedestrian Safety

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

West LA Sawtelle Neighborhood Council Considering Options  By Dolores Quintana 2023 has been a year of tragic accidents where an...

Photo: Office of The Mayor of Los Angeles
News

Governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Bass Announce Early I-10 Access, Acknowledging Union Crews’ Herculean Efforts

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

I-10 Freeway Accelerates Reopening – Union Crews Surpass Expectations By Dolores Quintana Governor Gavin Newsom, accompanied by Vice President Kamala...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Ends Three-Year Rent Freeze on Over 600,000 Apartments

November 19, 2023

Read more
November 19, 2023

Decision Allows Rent Increases Ending Pandemic Protections   The Los Angeles City Council voted 10-2 to lift a three-year-old rent freeze...
News, Video

(Video) Dozens of Healthcare Workers and Community Members Rally with Pastor William Smart

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

They are condemning the closure of pharmacy and drug counseling services at Colen Health Center. Healthcare workers at the facility...

Photo: Screenshot TragicStreetz
News

Triple Murder Charges Filed Against Samuel Haskell in Gruesome Case

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

Los Angeles County DA Vows Vigorous Prosecution for Shocking Crimes By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Officers Quick Response Thwarts Crime In Progress

November 17, 2023

Read more
November 17, 2023

Neighbors’ Vigilance and Report to Culver City Police Saves The Day  By Dolores Quintana While most were peacefully slumbering around...

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Fast-Tracks I-10 Freeway Reopening After Intensive Repairs

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

Collaborative Effort, 24/7 Operations Ensures Swift Recovery for Key LA Artery By Dolores Quintana Thanks to a concerted, round-the-clock effort,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Want Someone Else To Do The Cooking? Best Thanksgiving Dinners and Desserts in LA For Your Holiday

November 16, 2023

Read more
November 16, 2023

If You Are Still Looking for the Perfect Thanksgiving Meal or Dessert, Check Out Our Master List  By Dolores Quintana...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR