Vespertine, Culver City’s Sensory Culinary Marvel, To Emerge from Hiatus

Restaurant Teases a Comeback With a Hiring Announcement on Instagram

Vespertine, described by the restaurant as a “multi-sensory restaurant experience by Chef Jordan Kahn located in the Hayden Tract district of Culver City. The project was conceived as a result of the building in which it resides: the architectural phenomenon known as, “The Waffle.” is apparently coming out of its self-imposed hiatus.

A post six days ago on the Vespertine Instagram said only, “Coming soon” with a hazy video. The next video was posted yesterday and it said, “Vespertine is now hiring all positions. Please DM if interested or send a CV to careers@vespertine.la.”

The restaurant and its social media page had been inactive since September 21, 2021, the date that the restaurant thanked the Michelin Guide for awarding Vespertine two Michelin stars in that year’s class of recommended restaurants.

Since the restaurant is hiring, it would seem that the return of the fine dining experience at the Waffle in Culver City is not far away, but there has been no definite date set as yet. The restaurant’s website is not linked to Instagram, there is just a link that offers potential customers the opportunity to subscribe to the restaurant’s email newsletter. It seems that the announcement may come via email and Instagram. We will have to wait for further news.

Destroyer, Chef Jordan Kahn’s cafe across the street on Hayden, has never stopped service throughout the last two years and is currently open daily.