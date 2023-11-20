Enhance Holiday Security with Culver City Police Department’s Vacation Check Program

Before Your Holiday Journey, Enroll in the Program for CCPD Patrol Checks

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Police Department announced, via their social media channels a program to help you feel safe while you are away from home during the holidays. Before embarking on your holiday journey, whether by air or road, they recommend ensuring your enrollment in our Vacation Check Program.

If you do, Culver City Police Department officers will conduct periodic patrol checks at your residence, providing you with added peace of mind during your vacation. Sign up before departure by visiting the Police Department front desk or calling (310) 253-6208 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Another recommendation made by CCPD is one meant to deter thieves who do become active during the holidays and at night. CCPD states that thieves are active in the evening and early morning, checking door handles of vehicles and residences. Be vigilant before calling it a night by taking these simple steps to prevent theft: