Culver City’s Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Happening This Week

Vaccines Available for All Ages! Ensure Your Spot for a Healthy Tomorrow

By Dolores Quintana

In collaboration with L.A. County Public Health, Culver City is hosting a free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, November 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City. Free parking lot accessible off Culver Boulevard. No pre-registration or appointments are necessary.

Vaccines Available:

Moderna 6yr to 11yr

Moderna 12yr to 18yr

Moderna 19yr+

Flu

Ensure eligibility by bringing your vaccine cards. All individuals aged 5 and older are encouraged to receive an updated (2023-2024 Formulation) Moderna vaccine. Specific information is provided below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Timing 2023-24 –Routine Schedule:

Individuals aged 6 months to 4 years: Onsite registration (identification preferred)

Immunocompromised individuals may receive 1 or more additional doses

Initial vaccination: 2 to 3 doses of updated (2023-2024 Formula) Moderna

Those with prior doses will need 1 or 2 doses based on the number of prior doses

Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are no longer available; all doses given are the 2023-2024 Formulation.

Children Ages 6 Months to 4 Years:

Onsite registration, with identification preferred

Minors require a parent/legal guardian present

Written consent for minors is available here and here in Spanish

Health insurance information required for insured individuals

Uninsured individuals will not be turned away

For inquiries, please contact Mee Cha:

Email: mcha@ph.lacounty.gov

Phone: (213) 541-3959

Stay healthy this Fall and Winter season by getting your flu immunization. Influenza and COVID-19 can lead to severe illness, and vaccination is the best defense. The event will be held in the Auditorium of the Veterans Memorial Building at the corner of Culver and Overland, with free parking available off Culver Blvd.