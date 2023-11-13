November 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Happening This Week

Photo: Facebook

Vaccines Available for All Ages! Ensure Your Spot for a Healthy Tomorrow

By Dolores Quintana

In collaboration with L.A. County Public Health, Culver City is hosting a free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, November 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Avenue, Culver City. Free parking lot accessible off Culver Boulevard. No pre-registration or appointments are necessary.

Vaccines Available:

  • Moderna 6yr to 11yr
  • Moderna 12yr to 18yr
  • Moderna 19yr+
  • Flu

Ensure eligibility by bringing your vaccine cards. All individuals aged 5 and older are encouraged to receive an updated (2023-2024 Formulation) Moderna vaccine. Specific information is provided below.

COVID-19 Vaccine Timing 2023-24 –Routine Schedule:

  • Individuals aged 6 months to 4 years: Onsite registration (identification preferred)
  • Immunocompromised individuals may receive 1 or more additional doses
  • Initial vaccination: 2 to 3 doses of updated (2023-2024 Formula) Moderna
  • Those with prior doses will need 1 or 2 doses based on the number of prior doses

Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are no longer available; all doses given are the 2023-2024 Formulation.

Children Ages 6 Months to 4 Years:

  • Onsite registration, with identification preferred
  • Minors require a parent/legal guardian present
  • Written consent for minors is available here and here in Spanish
  • Health insurance information required for insured individuals
  • Uninsured individuals will not be turned away

For inquiries, please contact Mee Cha:

  • Email: mcha@ph.lacounty.gov
  • Phone: (213) 541-3959

Stay healthy this Fall and Winter season by getting your flu immunization. Influenza and COVID-19 can lead to severe illness, and vaccination is the best defense. The event will be held in the Auditorium of the Veterans Memorial Building at the corner of Culver and Overland, with free parking available off Culver Blvd.

