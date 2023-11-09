November 10, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales, marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship and leadership, led by the esteemed Mathew Knowles.

With over $5 billion generated across multiple industries, over $100 million in sales and acquisitions, and the development, recording and distribution of some of culture’s most notable careers such as Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Earth, Wind & Fire, Solange and many more; Mathew Knowles is widely regarded as the best in the world at what he does and is a sought-after speaker, consultant and trainer for some of the world’s largest organizations and conferences. 

He has led some of the most successful marketing campaigns in history, working with organizations like Pepsi, L’Oréal, Samsung, and House of Deréon Apparel to name a few. 

Knowles’ professional insights and expert digital content have been recognized by organizations like LinkedIn, where he’s been named a “LinkedIn Top Voice,” a distinction reserved for the world’s foremost authorities in their fields such as Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington and Richard Branson. 

His expertise has also made him a highly notable advisor for dozens of organizations across a wide array of industries. Whether he is developing some of the biggest brands in history, inspiring global audiences, or helping businesses and entrepreneurs achieve their goals, Mathew Knowles’ unmatched talent and experience make him a true business and industry icon. 

The ICARUS AI is honored to be part of this collaboration with Mathew Knowles, one of the world’s foremost visionaries in global entertainment and marketing.  This partnership will yield significant advancements in merging e-learning and Ai, with Mathew Knowles advising ICARUS AI in the areas of global branding and marketing. 

Education has always been a major pillar in my approach to life, business and success. As the way we learn continues to evolve in the digital and AI age, ICARUS AI has all of the forward thinking to emerge as the leader in this revolution of academic and professional learning. I’m thrilled to be working with this bright and innovative team of outside-the-box thinkers.”  – Mathew Knowles

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Lin Almanza-Vasquez Executive VP / Senior Executive Assistant to Mathew Knowles, CEO lin.almanza@musicworldent.com
www.musicworldent.com
Tel: 713-289-5767.

ICARUS AI E-Learning

ICARUS AI is on a mission to revolutionize education with AI-driven e-learning, making quality learning accessible to everyone, everywhere and at any time.

The ICARUS AI platform leverages e-learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcend geographical boundaries. It allows students to expand their knowledge, benefit from professional upskilling and offers institutions advanced pedagogical tools.  ICARUS AI advocates for high-quality educational opportunities worldwide.

ICARUS AI is an AI-driven e-learning features platform which includes video indexing and transforming videos into searchable, transcribed and translated resources. With the addition of a recommender engine, the platform enriches learning materials with real-world insights.  The AI-based tutor offers personalized guidance to students along with exceptional insight provided by their instructors.

ICARUS AI has a mission of shaping the future of learning and is dedicated to making education flexible, efficient and inclusive.


ICARUS AI is excited about the exceptional opportunities that this collaboration will bring to the realms of education and entertainment.

We live in a time, where technology allows each student on earth to receive high quality education. There should be no other effort but to democratize and bring equal terms to education. That is evolution.”- Nektar Baziotis, CEO ICARUS AI E-Learning

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Eleanor Earl
E. L. Earl Entertainment, Founder & CEO
info@elearlentertainment.com
www.elearlentertainment.com
347-857-8244

Melinda Mercado
info@icarus.education
https://icarus.education/
Tel: 213-814-2332

Hashtags:
#MusicWorldEntertainment #Collaboration #Education #Entertainment #Innovation #Leadership #ICARUSAI #EdTech #ArtificialIntelligence #SkillSet

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kismet Rotisserie’s Culver City Spot Finally and Suddenly Opens Its Doors On Wednesday

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Newest Addition To Culver City’s Restaurant Scene Is Ready to Serve Chicken and More By Dolores Quintana  Kismet Rotisserie’s...
News, Video

(Video) Kismet Rotisserie Now Open in Culver City

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

After A Long Wait We’ve Got Delicious Rotisserie Chicken at One Culver. @culvercitywlanews Kismet Rotisserie Now Open in Culver City....

Photo: Dunkin’
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dunkin’ Unwraps Holiday Magic: New Menu, Festive Donuts, and Joyful Giving

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Sweet New Flavored Coffees, New Menu Items, and Dogs Can Take Part Too By Dolores Quintana Dunkin’ is unwrapping festive...

Photo: SAG-AFTRA Facebook
News

SAG-AFTRA Ends 118-Day Strike: Billion-Dollar Deal Secures AI Protections and Streaming Bonuses

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

Historic Agreement To Bring Relief to the Entertainment Industry After 118 days, it seems like the SAG-AFTRA strike is drawing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

LAX Announces November 2023 Runway Closure Schedule for Community Awareness

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

Los Angeles International Airport Prioritizes Resident Notification and Noise Mitigation By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s government has announced the closures...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Orchestra Nova LA Presents: California Premieres – A Festival of Firsts

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

A Night of Musical Discovery with Violin Prodigy Karolina Protsenko By Dolores Quintana Orchestra Nova LA is delighted to present...

Photo: Getty Photos and FDA
News, Upbeat Beat

Recall Alert for Victor Super Premium Dog Food – Salmonella Risk

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

Protect Your Pets and Family – Learn What You Need to Know By Dolores Quintana Mid America Pet Food, based...

Photo: SAG-AFTRA
News

AMPTP’s Latest Contract Offer’s AI Clause Is a Sticking Point For Actors

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Upcoming TV Season At Risk After Alleged “Last, Best & Final” Offer While there had been some rumors that the...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Issues Safety Alert for Children’s Food Items Over Concentrations of Lead in Product

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Parents and Caregivers Told To Not Use Product, Potential Health Risks Identified By Dolores Quintana The US Food and Drug...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CCPD Team’s Quick Response Leads to Arrest and Reunion with Owner

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Culver City Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Property, Apprehend Suspect By Dolores Quintana On November 4, a vigilant resident reported the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

Developers Mandated to Allocate Residential Units for Lower-Income Households Marina del Rey developers embarking on new housing projects or substantial...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City Council Members Initiate Drafting of Ordinance to Facilitate Affordable Housing Development

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

Measure Could Ease Zoning Restrictions for Homeless Housing on Public Land By Dolores Quintana The City Council has voted in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Rejects Six-Month Extension of Rent Freeze, Opts for Smaller Increases

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

Council Votes to Lower Permissible Rent Hikes, Sending Plan to Full Council By Dolores Quintana Members of the Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

November 4, 2023

Read more
November 4, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles-Based Insurance Company to Pay $1.1 Million for Alleged Delays in Auto Accident Claim Investigations

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Insurance Provider Addresses Claims Investigation Issues in Settlement By Dolores Quintana District Attorney George Gascón has announced that Alliance United...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR