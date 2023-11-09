Actress Gal Gadot Organizes Private Screening of Film Featuring Uncensored Footage from October 7th Attacks

Protests and Altercations Took Place Between Protesters and Counterprotesters

By Dolores Quintana

On November 8, 2023, a private screening of the film “Bearing Witness” occurred at the Museum of Tolerance located at the 9700 block of West Pico Boulevard. Actress Gal Gadot arranged the screening, which contains uncensored footage, reportedly from Hamas cameras that were recording the group’s attacks on Israelis and their settlements on October 7, 2023, as well as Israeli dashcams and cellphones.

The screening was invite only and was heavily guarded, and organizer Gal Gadot did not attend, as reported by Rolling Stone.

There were at least two groups outside of the venue, pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian, and there were some altercations between them later in the evening. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement regarding the protests and counterprotests outside of the Museum.

The event “attracted demonstrators with varying viewpoints. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware and deployed to monitor the event. The event concluded with no issues, and demonstrators were able to express themselves. One hour after the event was over, a small group of demonstrators returned to the same location. Those demonstrators became involved in a physical fight that has been widely broadcast. Officers returned to the area, and peace was restored.

Two reports for battery were taken and will be thoroughly investigated. At this time, we do not have suspects in custody relating to the battery or for any other reason relating to this event. The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to the safety of all Angelenos and facilitating their First Amendment rights.”