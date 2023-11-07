November 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Recall Alert for Victor Super Premium Dog Food – Salmonella Risk

Photo: Getty Photos and FDA

Protect Your Pets and Family – Learn What You Need to Know

By Dolores Quintana

Mid America Pet Food, based in Mount Pleasant, Texas, is initiating a voluntary recall of three specific lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert. The recall pertains to products manufactured at the company’s Mount Pleasant, Texas production facility due to potential Salmonella contamination. The decision to recall was made after an independent third party conducted random sampling, which revealed that products associated with these three lots tested positive for Salmonella.

Salmonella can have adverse effects on animals that consume the contaminated products, and there is a risk to humans who handle these pet products, particularly if they fail to thoroughly wash their hands after contact with the items or any surfaces exposed to them. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2012, 47 people in 20 states and two people in Canada were infected with Salmonella due to contact with dry dog food that was tainted with the disease. During this outbreak, ten people were sickened enough to require hospitalization.  

Individuals in good health who become infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms, which may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (possibly bloody), abdominal cramps, and fever. In rare cases, Salmonella can lead to more severe conditions, such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Should consumers exhibit any of these symptoms after interacting with this product, they are advised to seek medical attention.

Pets infected with Salmonella may display symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea (possibly bloody), fever, and vomiting. Some pets may exhibit reduced appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Even otherwise healthy pets with Salmonella infections can serve as carriers and transmit the bacteria to other animals or humans. If a pet has consumed the recalled product and is experiencing these symptoms, it is recommended to consult with a veterinarian. To date, no cases of human or pet illness related to these products have been reported.

The affected products were distributed to various distributors and retailers across the United States. The impacted items are as follows:

Product Description: Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula

  • Lot Number: 1000016890
  • Bag Size: 5-pound bag
  • Best By Date: 6/12/2024
  • Lot Number: 1000016891
  • Bag Size: 15-pound bag
  • Best By Date: 6/12/2024
  • Lot Number: 1000016892
  • Bag Size: 40-pound bag
  • Best By Date: 6/12/2024

The lot code information is located on the back of the bag. 

This recall is specific to the mentioned products and does not pertain to any other items. It is entirely unrelated to the Mid-America Pet Food recall for Salmonella on September 3, 2023. Retailers and distributors are urged to promptly remove the recalled lots from their inventory and store shelves. These products should neither be sold nor donated.

Under no circumstances should the recalled products be given to pets or other animals. It is recommended to dispose of the food in a manner that prevents access by children, pets, or wildlife. Additionally, pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers should be thoroughly washed and sanitized. Always remember to wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come into contact with the affected products.

For further information, consumers may contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or call 1-888-428-7544. The Consumer Affairs team is available from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: SAG-AFTRA
News

AMPTP’s Latest Contract Offer’s AI Clause Is a Sticking Point For Actors

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Upcoming TV Season At Risk After Alleged “Last, Best & Final” Offer While there had been some rumors that the...

Photo: FDA
News

FDA Issues Safety Alert for Children’s Food Items Over Concentrations of Lead in Product

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Parents and Caregivers Told To Not Use Product, Potential Health Risks Identified By Dolores Quintana The US Food and Drug...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CCPD Team’s Quick Response Leads to Arrest and Reunion with Owner

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

Culver City Police Swiftly Recover Stolen Property, Apprehend Suspect By Dolores Quintana On November 4, a vigilant resident reported the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

Developers Mandated to Allocate Residential Units for Lower-Income Households Marina del Rey developers embarking on new housing projects or substantial...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City Council Members Initiate Drafting of Ordinance to Facilitate Affordable Housing Development

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

Measure Could Ease Zoning Restrictions for Homeless Housing on Public Land By Dolores Quintana The City Council has voted in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles City Council Rejects Six-Month Extension of Rent Freeze, Opts for Smaller Increases

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

Council Votes to Lower Permissible Rent Hikes, Sending Plan to Full Council By Dolores Quintana Members of the Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Highlights from DTSM’s “Día de los Muertos” Event on Promenade

November 4, 2023

Read more
November 4, 2023

Introducing the Downtown Beat – a video series highlighting the fun and exciting things going on in the Downtown Santa...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles-Based Insurance Company to Pay $1.1 Million for Alleged Delays in Auto Accident Claim Investigations

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Insurance Provider Addresses Claims Investigation Issues in Settlement By Dolores Quintana District Attorney George Gascón has announced that Alliance United...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s ALPR Technology Used to Apprehend Armed Robbery Suspect

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Advanced License Plate Reader System Facilitates Arrest of Suspect By Dolores Quintana In the early hours of Wednesday, Culver City...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Issues Statement Regarding Zero Bail Protocols in Los Angeles

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

New Protocols Effects on Felony Arrests for Community  By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles Police Department extends its gratitude in...
News, Video

(Video) Long Line At Brothers Cousins Tacos Pop Up

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Food Must Be Great Because People Broke Out Their Folding Chairs. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6:00 p.m....

Photo: Instagram: cherrybombe
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join Cherry Bombe Magazine for a Live Baking Podcast Extravaganza in LA

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Whisk in Time: Live Podcast, Delightful Treats, and Inspiring Chats Await You By Dolores Quintana Cherry Bombe Magazine is delighted...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

To Tip or Not To Tip, That Is The Question That Might Make Your Delivery Take Longer

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Impact of Tipping on Your Delivery Time With DoorDash App  By Dolores Quintana DoorDash has made an effort to...
News

(Video) Scary Movie Night At The Ebell Q&A With The Filmmakers of The Jessica Cabin

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Producer Chase Williamson, producer, writer, and director Daniel Montgomery, and producer Riley Rose Critchlow at the Ebell Theater at a...

Photo: AVPA
News, Upbeat Beat

AVPA Presents Powerful Theatre: “The Laramie Project” Remembers the Past

November 1, 2023

Read more
November 1, 2023

Student Production of Landmark Play Brings Story to New Generations  By Dolores Quintana The Academy of Visual and Performing Arts...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR