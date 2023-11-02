To Tip or Not To Tip, That Is The Question That Might Make Your Delivery Take Longer

The Impact of Tipping on Your Delivery Time With DoorDash App

By Dolores Quintana

DoorDash has made an effort to notify users of the app that their orders will likely take longer if they don’t tip, as reported by KTLA 5. Dashers, the independent contractors responsible for making deliveries, have the option to select which orders they wish to fulfill, and orders lacking tips tend to be less appealing to them, leading to potential delays in acceptance and delivery.

The notification from DoorDash has hit social media as a well-known user on Twitter poster a screencap of the notice on their account. DoorDash customers will encounter this message only if they haven’t included a tip when placing their order. They are then given the option of tipping or continuing the order without a gratuity and taking their chances. Tips can be added both when initially placing the order and after the delivery has been completed.

This new alert system is part of a pilot program aimed at reminding customers about the importance of tipping for efficient service. DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg emphasized that Dashers operate as independent contractors and have the liberty to accept or decline offers based on their perceived value. However, offers without tips are often deemed less attractive, impacting the entire DoorDash community by potentially extending wait times for customers, increasing order processing times at merchant locations, and reducing the earnings for Dashers.

Rosenberg further clarified that the ultimate objective of the reminder screen pilot program is to foster a positive experience for all DoorDash users. The company stressed that the earnings of Dashers depend on various factors, such as the timing and location of deliveries. Dashers receive base pay, which is calculated considering factors like estimated time, distance, and order desirability. They can also augment their earnings through tips and promotional incentives.

In 2022, DoorDash’s vast network of Dashers, comprising “well over” 6 million individuals globally, collectively earned over $13 billion while facilitating food deliveries and other orders, underscoring the significance of gratuities in supporting their work.