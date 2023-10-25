October 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Taste Sensation Unleashed: Former NFL Star’s AMAZEBALLS at Citizen Public Market

Photo: AMAZEBALLS

Derrell Smith’s Meatball Concept To Bring Spectacular Flavors To Culver City

By Dolores Quintana

Food fans are in for a treat as AMAZEBALLS, the award-winning meatball concept founded by retired NFL star Derrell Smith makes its highly-anticipated appearance at Citizen Public Market this upcoming Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28.

Diners in Culver City can indulge in a mouthwatering selection of meatballs, available in bowls (served over rice or arugula) or on a roll. The delectable options include epic beef, turkey, or veggie meatballs generously coated in the famed “OG Sauce” that has laid the foundation for AMAZEBALLS’ flavor profile. To personalize their experience, patrons can elevate their bowls and roll with a variety of toppings, from parmesan cheese and scallions to crushed potato chips and habanero honey.

For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Derrell’s signature dessert, Nanamisu, promises a memorable culinary finale by expertly combining banana and tiramisu flavors.

Derrell Smith, not only a retired NFL player but also an executive producer, television host, and the Creator and CEO of 99EATS, LLC, spearheads AMAZEBALLS. This virtual culinary brand carries a profound mission of spreading love through food, content, and unique dining experiences.

