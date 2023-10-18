Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest

Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd

By Dolores Quintana

Get ready for a festive Sunday, on October 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., because Maple Block Meat Co. is in Culver City and will be hosting its 8th annual BlocktoberFest.

Barbecue Extravaganza: Savor mouthwatering barbecue delights that will tantalize your taste buds.

Food Collabs: Discover unique culinary collaborations featuring Maple Block Chicken and Farina Pizza.

Beer Garden: Delight in a variety of craft beers from renowned breweries, including Modern Times Brewing, Big Noise Brewing, Maui Brewing, and Paperback Brewing.

Live Music: Groove to the tunes of The Rayford Bros, setting the perfect musical backdrop for the day.

Games and Prizes: Test your skills in our Cornhole Tournament and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

Family Fun: Keep the kids entertained with Pumpkin Decorating, available for children 12 and under.

Cornhole Tournament: Test your tossing skills for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Ticket Information:

Adults ($15) : This ticket includes one (1) beer or craft cocktail, granting you full access to an array of delectable food, the beer garden, games, and endless fun.

This ticket includes one (1) beer or craft cocktail, granting you full access to an array of delectable food, the beer garden, games, and endless fun. Kids 12 & under ($5): The little ones can join the festivities with a ticket that includes one (1) pumpkin for decorating and full access to all the scrumptious food, games, and fun.

You can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary day of culinary delights, craft beer, live entertainment, and family fun at the 8th Annual BlocktoberFest. Here’s a little more detail about what Blocktoberfest has in store for you: