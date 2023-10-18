Maple Block Meat Co. Celebrates Its Eighth Annual Blocktoberfest

Barbecue, Craft Beer, Live Music, and Family Fun on October 22nd
By Dolores Quintana
Get ready for a festive Sunday, on October 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., because Maple Block Meat Co. is in Culver City and will be hosting its 8th annual BlocktoberFest.
- Barbecue Extravaganza: Savor mouthwatering barbecue delights that will tantalize your taste buds.
- Food Collabs: Discover unique culinary collaborations featuring Maple Block Chicken and Farina Pizza.
- Beer Garden: Delight in a variety of craft beers from renowned breweries, including Modern Times Brewing, Big Noise Brewing, Maui Brewing, and Paperback Brewing.
- Live Music: Groove to the tunes of The Rayford Bros, setting the perfect musical backdrop for the day.
- Games and Prizes: Test your skills in our Cornhole Tournament and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
- Family Fun: Keep the kids entertained with Pumpkin Decorating, available for children 12 and under.
Ticket Information:
- Adults ($15): This ticket includes one (1) beer or craft cocktail, granting you full access to an array of delectable food, the beer garden, games, and endless fun.
- Kids 12 & under ($5): The little ones can join the festivities with a ticket that includes one (1) pumpkin for decorating and full access to all the scrumptious food, games, and fun.
- You can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary day of culinary delights, craft beer, live entertainment, and family fun at the 8th Annual BlocktoberFest. Here’s a little more detail about what Blocktoberfest has in store for you: