Dunkin’ Rolls Out California Community Cruiser, Sharing Coffee Love at Local Events

Photo: Official

Experience Dunkin’s Brews on Wheels: Free Coffee Samples and Community Connection

For those of you who love Dunkin’, here’s an idea: when you have a party or event, and only Dunkin’ will do. Dunkin’ is bringing the California Dunkin’ Community Cruiser, a mobile coffee truck dedicated to distributing complimentary samples of their beloved hot and iced coffee at various community events.

The primary objective of the California Dunkin’ Community Cruiser is to immerse the community in the Dunkin’ beverage experience, enabling attendees to savor Dunkin’ products. The Cruiser, staffed by a welcoming team, embarks on daily journeys, serving a wide range of events such as local sports competitions, charity walks, college campuses, parades, and various community gatherings. 

Beyond large-scale community functions, the Cruiser also extends its support to essential community members, offering well-deserved coffee breaks to educators, healthcare professionals, and companies hosting employee appreciation events.

If you have an event in mind where you’d like the Community Cruiser to make an appearance, please submit your event suggestion to our team via our website, DDCommunityCruiser.com.

For more information about Dunkin’, please visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Dunkin’:

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, stands as the largest coffee and donut brand in the United States, with an extensive presence encompassing over 13,200 restaurants spanning nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is a part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For further details, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

