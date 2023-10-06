Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Makes An Announcement in Swastika Vandalism Case

Recent Surge of Hateful Vandalism Has Shocked Neighborhoods In Last Few Weeks

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau and Marina del Rey Station have successfully apprehended Robert Haymore, a 37-year-old suspect believed to be responsible for a series of hate crime vandalism incidents spanning the jurisdictions of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, and Inglewood Police Department.

In these unsettling acts of vandalism, the suspect employed green spray paint to deface victims’ parked vehicles with swastika symbols on public streets. The incidents have reached a total count of 13.

Haymore is presently in custody, with the case slated for presentation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

For any individuals who may have fallen victim to these crimes or possess additional information, we encourage you to reach out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Detective Wong at 323-267-4819.