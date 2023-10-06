October 6, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

75,000 Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Workers Went On Strike This Week

Photo: Facebook

Strike Seeks To Resolve Employee’s Concerns About Short Staffing Crisis

By Dolores Quintana

More than 75,000 healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente went on strike from October 4 to October 6, protesting Kaiser executives’ alleged bad-faith bargaining in addressing the ongoing Kaiser staffing shortage crisis. This unfair labor practice strike is slated to span three days and will impact numerous Kaiser Permanente facilities across several states, including California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, and Washington D.C. These negotiations represent the largest single-employer labor negotiations in the United States and is the largest healthcare walkout in U.S. history. The workers are part of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. 

Los Angeles Supervisor Janice Hahn and Los Angeles City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky participated in picket lines, and Supervisor Lindsay Horvath sent a message of support via her social media. 

Frontline healthcare workers have repeatedly raised concerns about the negative impact of the Kaiser staffing shortage crisis on both patients and employees nationwide. However, Kaiser executives have purportedly ignored these concerns.

Audrey Cardenas Loera, a fees and benefits support specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Hillsboro, Oregon, expressed frustration, stating, “We’ve repeatedly raised our concerns with Kaiser executives about the Kaiser short-staffing crisis, but they are bargaining in bad faith and refusing to listen to us. Healthcare workers witness patients enduring unsafe wait times for critical services such as cancer screenings, room assignments, test results, primary care appointments, x-rays, surgeries, and emergency room visits. Our primary goal is ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients, allowing them to receive the care they rightfully deserve.”

On September 22, healthcare workers issued a 10-day unfair labor practice strike notice to Kaiser. Dave Regan, president of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, emphasized, “Kaiser executives have yet to acknowledge the extent of the deterioration in patient care or the suffering endured by frontline healthcare workers and patients due to the Kaiser short-staffing crisis. Solving the patient care crisis necessitates Kaiser executives adhering to the law by engaging in good-faith bargaining with healthcare workers and taking immediate and significant steps to address the crisis by investing in its workforce.”

Paula Coleman, a Clinical Laboratory Assistant in Englewood, Colorado, shared her sentiment, stating, “Being away from our patients is the last thing we want to have to do. However, Kaiser executives have consistently failed to engage in good-faith bargaining and listen to frontline healthcare workers regarding the necessary solutions to resolve the Kaiser short-staffing crisis.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Serve Robotics
News

Robotic Delivery Footage Causes Controversy, Los Angeles Police Department Issues Statement

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Serve Robotics Gave Footage to LAPD After Attempted “Bot-Napping” By Dolores Quintana Following a report from the journalist-founded digital media...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Makes An Announcement in Swastika Vandalism Case

October 6, 2023

Read more
October 6, 2023

Recent Surge of Hateful Vandalism Has Shocked Neighborhoods In Last Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
News, Video

(Video) Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Vodka’s 6th Annual Fiesta Mexicana In Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Look At Those Delicious Tacos, That Burrito, and Cocktail. What a great way to celebrate National Taco Day and Hispanic...

Photo: Instagram: leidcookies
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies Grand Opening: A Sweet Celebration in Culver City

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

A Special Fall Cookie Is Also On The Bakery’s New Menu  By Dolores Quintana Lei’d Cookies is excited to extend...

Photo: Instagram: dinela
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Explore Los Angeles’ Culinary Diversity with Special Menus at Local Eateries

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Delight Food Enthusiasts By Dolores Quintana Dine LA, that dining institution that allows you...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ralphs Grocery Company’s Six-Year Journey to End Hunger and Waste

October 5, 2023

Read more
October 5, 2023

Partnership with The Ugly Company Takes Aim at Food Waste  By Dolores Quintana Ralphs Grocery Company marked six years of...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver CityBus Offers Free Fares on Clean Air Day for a Greener Commute

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Reduce Pollution, Save Money, and Breathe Easy on October 4th By Dolores Quintana Culver CityBus has announced that the municipal...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Metro Promotes Clean Air: Enjoy FREE Metro Rides on California Clean Air Day

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

Join the Movement to Improve Air Quality – Ride Metro for Free on October 4 By Dolores Quintana Metro proudly...

Photo: Instagram: lacjcod
News, Upbeat Beat

Year 3 CFCI Care Grants: Funding Opportunities Now Open for LA County Community Organizations

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

JCOD Launches Year 3 CFCI Care Grants For Community Empowerment By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County government has announced...
News, Video

(Video) Chef Lala Demonstrates Using The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

At the Westwood Ralphs As Part of the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Initiative 6th Year Anniversary @culvercitywlanews Chef Lala Demonstrates Using...

Photo: Facebook
News

Knife-Wielding Suspect Apprehended by CCPD Special Enforcement Team

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Officers Successfully Detain Individual with Large Knife  By Dolores Quintana On September 22, 2023, officers from the Culver City Police...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Be Ready: FEMA and FCC To Conduct Emergency Alert System This Week

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Nationwide Drill Aims to Ensure Preparedness and Public Safety  By Dolores Quintana On October 4, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County’s Historic $1.53 Billion Settlement to Combat Homelessness Receives Federal Approval

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Agreement Provides 3,000 Beds and Expands Support for Mental Health and Substance Use By Dolores Quintana A federal court has...
News, Real Estate

Culver City Unveils Innovative Project Homekey Developments to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

New Repurposed Motel Sites Offer Housing Alongside Comprehensive Services By Dolores Quintana In an ongoing effort to combat homelessness and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR