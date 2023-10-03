Year 3 CFCI Care Grants: Funding Opportunities Now Open for LA County Community Organizations

JCOD Launches Year 3 CFCI Care Grants For Community Empowerment

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County government has announced that The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department (JCOD) is pleased to announce the launch of the Year 3 funding opportunities for L.A. County’s Care First Community Investment (CFCI) Care Grant program. Community-based organizations with expertise and capacity in specified program areas are strongly encouraged to apply for these grants.

To find out if your organization qualifies or for more information about the application process, please visit the Third-Party Administrator, Amity’s website, by clicking here or going to https://www.amityfdn.org/tpa. Additionally, webinars will be available to guide you through the application process.

Year 3 of the CFCI Care Grant offers funding opportunities in 25 different Program Areas, including: