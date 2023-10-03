Year 3 CFCI Care Grants: Funding Opportunities Now Open for LA County Community Organizations

JCOD Launches Year 3 CFCI Care Grants For Community Empowerment
By Dolores Quintana
The Los Angeles County government has announced that The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department (JCOD) is pleased to announce the launch of the Year 3 funding opportunities for L.A. County’s Care First Community Investment (CFCI) Care Grant program. Community-based organizations with expertise and capacity in specified program areas are strongly encouraged to apply for these grants.
To find out if your organization qualifies or for more information about the application process, please visit the Third-Party Administrator, Amity’s website, by clicking here or going to https://www.amityfdn.org/tpa. Additionally, webinars will be available to guide you through the application process.
Year 3 of the CFCI Care Grant offers funding opportunities in 25 different Program Areas, including:
- Housing Project
- Holistic Out-of-School Time Enrichment/Youth Development for Reentry Youth
- Youth Academy/Pathways out of Poverty & Non-Carceral Diversion
- General Access to Funding for Small, Minority-Owned Businesses
- Resource Movement Center
- Youth Development and Diversion through Sport and Play
- American Indian Day Care & Family Resource Center
- Reentry Education and Career Development Training
- Community Farms
- A Better Tomorrow
- TGI Mentorship Project
- Youth Learning Community
- School-based Youth Development Support Service
- 24/7/365 Youth Center
- Community Mentoring Leaders Program and Community-based Juvenile Reentry
- Feeding the Unhoused
- Mommy Support
- Seeking Equity in Medicine
- Multicultural Diverse Intensive Outpatient Project
- Mommy Mentors
- Resources for Underserved Communities
- Healthcare Payment Assistance for Low-Income and Underserved Individuals
- Fresh Food
- Unhoused Youth Support
- Youth Programming in Communities of Color