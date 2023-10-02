Knife-Wielding Suspect Apprehended by CCPD Special Enforcement Team

Officers Successfully Detain Individual with Large Knife

By Dolores Quintana

On September 22, 2023, officers from the Culver City Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET/Bike Patrol) were conducting patrols along the bicycle path near La Ballona Creek, close to the intersection of Jefferson Blvd and National Blvd.

During their patrol, they observed a male individual emerging from beneath a bridge while holding a sizable knife. To the alarm of pedestrians in the vicinity, the suspect began swinging the knife dangerously. In a menacing gesture, the suspect brandished the knife toward the officers before quickly retreating beneath the bridge, disappearing from view.

SET Officers successfully located and apprehended the suspect without any confrontations or incidents. Upon searching the suspect, they discovered not only the large knife but also illegal narcotics and items that raised suspicions of potential identity theft activities.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the suspect was wanted on a no-bail felony warrant. The apprehended suspect was subsequently transported to the Culver City Police Department for booking and further legal proceedings.