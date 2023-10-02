October 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Knife-Wielding Suspect Apprehended by CCPD Special Enforcement Team

Photo: Facebook

Officers Successfully Detain Individual with Large Knife 

By Dolores Quintana

On September 22, 2023, officers from the Culver City Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET/Bike Patrol) were conducting patrols along the bicycle path near La Ballona Creek, close to the intersection of Jefferson Blvd and National Blvd. 

During their patrol, they observed a male individual emerging from beneath a bridge while holding a sizable knife. To the alarm of pedestrians in the vicinity, the suspect began swinging the knife dangerously. In a menacing gesture, the suspect brandished the knife toward the officers before quickly retreating beneath the bridge, disappearing from view.

SET Officers successfully located and apprehended the suspect without any confrontations or incidents. Upon searching the suspect, they discovered not only the large knife but also illegal narcotics and items that raised suspicions of potential identity theft activities. 

Furthermore, it was revealed that the suspect was wanted on a no-bail felony warrant. The apprehended suspect was subsequently transported to the Culver City Police Department for booking and further legal proceedings.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Chef Lala Demonstrates Using The Ugly Company Dried Fruit

October 3, 2023

Read more
October 3, 2023

At the Westwood Ralphs As Part of the Zero Hunger/Zero Waste Initiative 6th Year Anniversary @culvercitywlanews Chef Lala Demonstrates Using...

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
News

Several Different Neighborhoods on the Westside Hit With Hate Crime Vandalism

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Residents’ Cars Have Been Spraypainted and Carved With Swastikas  By Dolores Quintana There have been multiple reports of vandalism and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Be Ready: FEMA and FCC To Conduct Emergency Alert System This Week

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Nationwide Drill Aims to Ensure Preparedness and Public Safety  By Dolores Quintana On October 4, 2023, the Federal Emergency Management...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County’s Historic $1.53 Billion Settlement to Combat Homelessness Receives Federal Approval

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

Agreement Provides 3,000 Beds and Expands Support for Mental Health and Substance Use By Dolores Quintana A federal court has...
News, Real Estate

Culver City Unveils Innovative Project Homekey Developments to Tackle Homelessness Crisis

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

New Repurposed Motel Sites Offer Housing Alongside Comprehensive Services By Dolores Quintana In an ongoing effort to combat homelessness and...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Insurance Commissioner and Insurance Companies Come to an Agreement

October 2, 2023

Read more
October 2, 2023

New Package To Bring Insurance Companies and New Policies Back  By Dolores Quintana After several major insurance carriers stepped back...

Photo: Official
News

Total Wine & More Celebrates Grand Opening in Culver City

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Store Wants to Make a Contribution to the Community  By Keemia Zhang Total Wine & More celebrated the grand opening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Recent Culver City Police Department Gun Buyback Event Exceeds Expectations

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Collaborative Event Hosted by CCPD and The Boy Scouts Was Successful By Dolores Quintana The recent gun buyback event held...

Photo: Facebook
News

New Lawsuit Seeks to Repeal the City’s Homeless Emergency Declaration

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Westside Non-Profit Has Filed Lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court By Dolores Quintana A nonprofit organization from the Westside of...
News

California’s Legal Shift: Cash Bail System Ends On Sunday For Certain Defendants

September 29, 2023

Read more
September 29, 2023

Despite Opposition to Proposition, California Supreme Court Ruled Against System By Dolores Quintana A landmark ruling by the California Supreme...
News, Video

(Video) Home State Is Now Open In Culver City

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

The Popular Tex-Mex Taco Spot Had a Lot of Business On Opening Day. @HomeState @culvercitywlanews Home State Is Now Open...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Get Ready to Satisfy Your Pumpkin Cravings with See’s Candies’ Limited-Time Delights

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Fall for Flavor: See’s Candies Unveils Irresistible Pumpkin Treats By Dolores Quintana As the cozy weather of autumn settles in,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revolutionize Your Coffee Experience: Blue Bottle’s Exclusive Residency Unveiled

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

A Full Flavor Coffee Experience With Dessert Meant For Savoring  By Dolores Quintana Blue Bottle Coffee, a well-known specialty coffee...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Join Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana for Tantalizing Tacos, Tito’s Vodka, and a Mariachi Extravaganza

September 28, 2023

Read more
September 28, 2023

Spectacular Yearly Event To Tempt Your Taste Buds, Bring Community Together For Charity By Dolores Quintana Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

Hollywood Twist: Writers Guild Strikes Gold with Extraordinary Deal

September 26, 2023

Read more
September 26, 2023

WGA Members To Vote On Ratification of the Tentative Contract  By Dolores Quintana  After The Writers Guild of America (WGA)...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR