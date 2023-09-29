September 29, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Recent Culver City Police Department Gun Buyback Event Exceeds Expectations

Photo: Facebook

Collaborative Event Hosted by CCPD and The Boy Scouts Was Successful

By Dolores Quintana

The recent gun buyback event held collaboratively by The Culver City Police Department and The Boy Scout Troop 108 achieved considerable success. Via a press release, the CCPD stated that they wanted to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed. 

Special thanks to Sgt. Grant, Reserve Officers, the Partnership in Policing (PIP) Team, Detectives, Rangemaster, Property Technicians, and Boy Scout Troop 108 for their invaluable assistance. They added that they wanted to acknowledge Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmember Dan O’Brien for their unwavering support throughout the event.

Exceptional teamwork, everyone! Here’s a breakdown of the firearms turned in:

  • 15 Rifles
  • 4 Shotguns
  • 2 Assault-Style Rifles
  • 14 Handguns/Revolvers
  • 1 “Ghost Gun”
  • 1 Replica

Even if you missed the gun buyback event, you can still make a difference by turning in your firearm. Simply reach out to us at our non-emergency line, 310.837.1221, and we will guide you through the process. Your safety matters to us!

