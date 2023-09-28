Get Ready to Satisfy Your Pumpkin Cravings with See’s Candies’ Limited-Time Delights

Fall for Flavor: See’s Candies Unveils Irresistible Pumpkin Treats

By Dolores Quintana

As the cozy weather of autumn settles in, See’s Candies is pleased to announce the return of everyone’s favorite seasonal flavors. In fall, pumpkin spice is the king of seasonal flavors, and pumpkin pie is a beloved Thanksgiving treat.

For a limited time, See’s Candies invites you to savor the essence of autumn with their delectable Pumpkin-inspired treats. From rich Truffles to delightful Lollypops, indulge in the warm and comforting taste of fall. Here’s just a taste of these pumpkin-flavored delights now available at See’s Candy, but only for a limited time.

Pumpkin Pie Truffles ($11.00):

These Truffles encapsulate the essence of a homemade pumpkin pie, bringing the cherished flavors of the season to your taste buds. Relish in a harmonious blend of pumpkin, allspice, and cinnamon enveloped in See’s signature creamy milk chocolate. This exquisite treat is available for a limited time and comes in a box containing 6 pieces.

Pumpkin Spice Lollypops ($9.50)

A perfect mix of sugar and spice, these are a warm and wonderful treat. Experience the classic See’s lollypop in this cherished fall flavor. Available for a limited time only. Includes 8 pieces per box.

Don’t miss out on these seasonal delights; visit your nearest See’s Candies store or order online to experience the taste of autumn. These Pumpkin-inspired creations won’t be around for long, so seize the opportunity to treat yourself or share the flavors of the season with loved ones.

For more information and to explore See’s Candies’ seasonal offerings, please visit See’s Candies Official Website.