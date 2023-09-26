Culver City’s Exchange Club’s 2023 Fiesta La Ballona Beer and Wine Garden Fundraiser Reaches New Heights

The Group Announces the Amount of Funds Raised At Fiesta La Ballona For Charity

By Dolores Quintana

The Exchange Club of Culver City extended its heartfelt gratitude to the City and the entire Culver City community for their overwhelming support of the 2023 Fiesta La Ballona Beer and Wine Garden Fundraiser on a social media post from the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department

In the post, they stated, “This exceptional event has successfully raised significant funds, enabling the Exchange Club to contribute to several vital causes. Through the proceeds generated at the event, the Exchange Club is delighted to allocate the following donations:

$10,000 to the Sandy Segal Youth Health Center: This contribution will aid in providing essential resources and support for the Sandy Segal Youth Health Center, benefiting the well-being of our community’s youth.

$10,000 for Scholarships to Afterschool Programming at the Culver Palms YMCA: These scholarships will offer deserving individuals access to enriching afterschool programs at the Culver Palms YMCA, fostering their growth and development.

$14,000 in Scholarships for Graduating Seniors at Culver City High School: The Exchange Club is committed to supporting the aspirations of graduating seniors at Culver City High School through these scholarships, providing them with opportunities for a brighter future.

We firmly believe that these contributions will have a profoundly positive impact on the lives of our youth. None of this remarkable progress would have been achievable without the unwavering support and generosity of our community.”