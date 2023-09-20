Breakfast Burritos, Coffee, and Texas Style Tacos Have Arrived In Culver City

Two Popular Spots Famous For Their Breakfast Burritos Are Now Open

By Dolores Quintana

The news went out today among those in the know on Instagram. Cofax and Homestate have both “soft opened” or opened their doors for business prior to their official opening date without announcing it to everyone.

Cofax Coffee opened its first location in the Fairfax District and has been setting tongues wagging about their smash burgers and breakfast burritos for years. Culver City residents who heard that Cofax would open a Culver location have been driving by checking to see if it was open on a regular basis. The only warning that we got was their IG post that stated they had passed health inspection and mentioned on a shared post from a food influencer that they were about to open in a “score of hours” yesterday. Cofax’s burritos are regularly listed as best in the city by food publications like Eater and The Infatuation, and even burrito experts LA Taco agreed. The new Culver City spot is located at 10868 Washington Boulevard. Hours haven’t been posted as yet, but generally, they close at 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on different days on Fairfax.

Homestate announced the opening of its Culver City location as next Wednesday, September 27, but they have soft opened as of today. Homestate was founded in East Hollywood by a Texan named Briana Valdez, the daughter of first-generation Mexican-American parents. After working in the hospitality industry for a while, she worked at Chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon. With what she learned at Bouchon and her business degree, she was ready to bring Texas-style breakfast tacos and burritos to Los Angeles. People really love Homestate in Los Angeles. Usually, any location you go to will have a line. The restaurant is also known for its cocktails, a frozen spicy Paloma that seems to be a fan favorite and coffee. The new Homestate is located at 10000 W. Washington Blvd and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and their Instagram promises that “expanded hours are coming soon.”

If you have a craving for some of Los Angeles’ best breakfast burritos, Texas-style breakfast tacos, and some really humungous burgers, Cofax Coffee and Homestate are ready to take your order.