Phoenix House 5K Walk Fights Opioid Crisis, Raises Overdose Awareness

Inaugural Walk Seeks To Unite Community and Show Support To Families

By Dolores Quintana

Phoenix Houses of California, a prominent non-profit organization specializing in substance abuse and mental health treatment, is organizing a community event aimed at raising awareness about drug overdoses and the anguish endured by affected families.

The event, a 5K Walk, is set to bring together hundreds of participants in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones to overdoses. It is scheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa Del Rey, California, and open to free registration.

This event serves as a vital platform to provide life-saving resources, including overdose prevention information and materials such as free Naloxone kits. These resources are intended to empower the community in the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis. Phoenix House personnel and substance use disorder experts will be on hand to respond to queries, offer education, and extend support to those in need.

Following the walk, registered participants will be treated to a complimentary lunch.

Alice Gleghorn, Ph.D., President & CEO of Phoenix Houses of California, underscores the significance of the inaugural 5K Walk: “Our inaugural 5K Walk provides an opportunity for the community to come together, show support, and take action against the devastating impact of substance use disorders. In light of the opioid crisis, where Fentanyl is responsible for 5,961 out of 7,175 overdose deaths statewide, it’s crucial for the community to understand that lives can be saved with Naloxone.”

Phoenix Houses of California stands at the forefront of the fight against overdose deaths and distinguishes itself as one of the few organizations in the state that trains all staff and clients in the effective use of Naloxone. Gleghorn adds, “Our goal is to keep our clients alive so that we can help them to heal and provide them with a second chance at life.”

Event Details:

Date: September 23, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Dockweiler State Beach, 12000 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293

Parking: Parking Lot 3 [Enter through the main State Beach entrance off Vista De Mar & Imperial Highway.]

For additional event information and registration, please visit https://phoenixhouseca.org/events.