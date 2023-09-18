Culver City Police Confront Armed Robbery Suspect at Grace Lutheran Church

Suspect Left the Scene For Unknown Reasons After Brandishing Gun

By Dolores Quintana

On September 17, 2023, at 1:27 p.m., Culver City police officers responded to a call for service reporting an armed robbery at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 4427 Overland Ave.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed that the suspect had brandished a handgun in an attempt to rob the victim of their phone and wallet. For reasons unknown, the suspect abruptly left the scene without obtaining any property. The suspect fled in a gray sedan. Culver City officers promptly located and apprehended the suspect without any further incident

Subsequently, the suspect was transported and booked at the Culver City Police Department. The case is now under consideration for filing by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities are urging anyone with information or questions pertaining to this incident to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron, at 310-253-6316 or reach out to the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.