1950s-built Home with Ocean Views Offers a Glimpse into Culver City’s Best-Kept Secret Neighborhood

Culver Crest: Los Angeles’ Hidden Hillside Treasure Reveals Its Charm

By Dolores Quintana

Known colloquially as “Culver Crest” or “Culver City’s Blanco Crest,” this tucked-away neighborhood has maintained its status as one of Los Angeles’ best-kept secrets. Its origins trace back to the 1950s when Lewis A. Crank and R.J. Blanco undertook its initial development. Nestled on an expansive, secluded hill, the Crest encompasses 170 homes and boasts unparalleled views extending from the Palos Verdes Peninsula to the bustling heart of downtown Los Angeles.

Constructed in 1956, a charming 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home now emerges on the market, offering not only a glimpse into the neighborhood’s unique character but also a slice of its stunning panoramic ocean views. With a spacious 2,391 square feet of living space, meticulously manicured grounds, off-street parking, and a detached garage, this residence embodies the allure of Culver Crest. The property at 10616 Ranch Road has been listed for $2.5 million.

Secluded from the street, the property features parking space for up to three cars. Upon entry, guests are welcomed into a living room adorned with hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace, and access to the upper covered porch that gracefully spans the length of the home. Adjacent to the living room lies the primary bedroom suite, complete with an updated bathroom. A generously sized kitchen, complete with a dining area as well as a convenient half bath, completes the upper level.

Descending to the lower floor, two additional bedrooms, one of which boasts a fireplace, share a well-appointed hall bathroom. Two extra rooms on this level offer flexibility and access to the lower porch. The large yard presents opportunities for expansion, allowing residents to customize their outdoor space to their heart’s desire.