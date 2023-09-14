September 15, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City City Council Meets and Ratifies Changes To MOVE Culver City Pilot Project

Photo: Facebook

The Meeting Also Resolved The Issue Of Purchasing the Martin B. Retting Gun Store

By Dolores Quintana

In a meeting held on Monday, September 11th, 2023, the Culver City City Council voted 3-2 to ratify proposed changes to the MOVE Culver City pilot project, along with granting a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption. The MOVE Culver City initiative, led by the city, reimagines urban streets as communal spaces, emphasizing the efficient and secure movement of people in street design.

Since the project’s inception in 2021, the City has diligently assessed its progress and collected public input. The updated plans for the pilot program, as approved by the City Council, introduce a shared bus and bicycle lane in both directions while reallocating on-street parking. The overarching objective of the pilot is to enhance infrastructure and services to promote alternative mobility solutions, offering the community equitable, accessible, and sustainable transportation alternatives.

The revised plans feature the installation of bike boxes at seven strategic locations along the corridor. These designated areas at signalized intersections provide bicyclists with a secure and visible path ahead of stopped traffic. Additionally, “bike buddy” signals, human-scale traffic lights aimed at improved visibility, and continental crosswalks, defining pedestrian crossing zones, will be strategically placed in the downtown area.

The City Council will proceed to award the construction contract during its meeting on October 9th. The western phase of the project, encompassing Culver Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Canfield Avenue, as well as Washington Boulevard between Ince Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard, is anticipated to conclude in December. Subsequently, the eastern phase, spanning Washington Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Fairfax Avenue and Adams Boulevard from Washington Boulevard to Fairfax Avenue, will enter the final design and procurement stages in 2024, with a target completion date of August 2024.

Earlier during the meeting, the City Council engaged with over 35 residents who voiced their opinions regarding the acquisition of the Martin B. Retting gun store property located at 11029 Washington Boulevard. The City Council unanimously resolved to acquire the property for $6.5 million, eliciting applause from attendees. Following the completion of the City’s purchase, the Council directed that the building undergo immediate repainting and that a robust community engagement process determine the property’s future utilization.

The City Council refrained from taking action on reducing the cannabis business tax rate for cannabis distribution from 2% to 0%. Instead, they opted to task the Culver City Finance Advisory Committee with studying the proposal and providing a recommendation for future consideration by the City Council.

The meeting concluded with the City Council voting in favor of issuing a letter of support to the non-profit organization Streets for All. This letter supports their application for the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Reconnecting Community and Neighborhoods Program” grant. The grant, if secured, would fund a feasibility study for the Marina Central Park concept. This innovative idea envisions repurposing the space currently occupied by the Marina Freeway (CA-90) into affordable housing, retail space, outdoor areas, and dedicated bus lanes.

For more detailed information, please refer to the September 11, 2023 City Council meeting agenda, accessible online. Additionally, an archived video of the meeting can be found on the City’s website.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Beyond Fest 2023 Unveils a Cinematic Extravaganza for the Festival’s 11th Year

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

55 Feature Films, World Premieres, Iconic Guests, and More Await Cinema Fans By Dolores Quintana Beyond Fest, the premier genre...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Local Pharmacies Now Have the Newest Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Available For Free

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

The CDC Recommends That All Residents Over the Age of 6 Months Be Vaccinated  By Dolores Quintana The wait for...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Expands Rooftop for Al Fresco Delights and Throwing a Celebration On Monday

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

The Public Is Invited to Celebrate On September 18 at Citizen at 6:00 p.m By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Legislature Passes Bill Banning Harmful Food Additives

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Legislation Protects Californians from Toxic Chemicals in Food By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 418 will prohibit a number of chemical...

Photo: Instagram: @seiu1021
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fast Food Workers and Labor Unions Reach Compromise With Corporations

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Pending Legislation and Mediation Team Pushed Agreement Through By Keemia Zhang Labor unions and fast-food corporations have reached a compromise...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

FDA Panel Deems Popular Nasal Decongestant Ineffective, May Impact OTC Medication Market

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Unanimous Decision Raises Questions About Phenylephrine’s Efficacy By Dolores Quintana A unanimous decision by a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Total Wine & More Unveils 36th California Location in Culver City

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Store’s Education Center Will Be Available For Community Use By Dolores Quintana Total Wine & More, the nation’s foremost independent...

Photo: Official
News, Upbeat Beat

Film Review: The Equalizer 3

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

FILM REVIEWTHE EQUALIZER 3Rated R109 MinutesReleased September 1st You don’t need to have seen The Equalizer or The Equalizer 2...
News, Video

(Video) Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams Partnership Event

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

This event took place on the LMU campus. @culvercitywlanews Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams Partnership Event. This...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Spate of Armed Robberies and Carjacking

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Some of the Crimes Took Place In Culver City and Marina Del Rey By Dolores Quintana Namir Malik Ali Greene,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to Tackle Variants and Bolster Protection

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

New Vaccines Target Current Variants and Enhance Protection Against Covid Variants By Dolores Quintana On Monday, September 11, the U.S....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Files Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers Alleging Opioid Crisis Responsibility

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Lawsuit Alleges Collusion with Manufacturers to Promote Addictive Painkillers By Dolores Quintana A little-known group of middlemen in the prescription...

Photo: hrdwrkshp
News, Real Estate

New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition By Dolores Quintana Palms has welcomed the completion of “The...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News, Real Estate

Federal Challenge to Measure ULA Dismissed: Los Angeles Superior Court Now the Only Arena For ULA Legal Challenge

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Judge Redirects Controversial Dispute, Leaving Fate of ULA in the Hands of Local Courts By Dolores Quintana On September 5th,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents  By Dolores Quintana The General Plan Land Use Element of Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR