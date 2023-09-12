September 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Film Review: The Equalizer 3

Photo: Official

FILM REVIEW
THE EQUALIZER 3
Rated R
109 Minutes
Released September 1st

You don’t need to have seen The Equalizer or The Equalizer 2 to appreciate The Equalizer 3. All three movies are an age-old classic heroic tales told in different settings and with different characters, by the same director, Antoine Fuqua, and starring Denzel Washington as an elite ex-special forces commando named “Robert McCall” who is looking for a life of peace, a search that is repeatedly interrupted by innocent people in need of a champion.

The opening sequence in The Equalizer 3 sets the environment with drone footage artfully employed in a gently sweeping view, moving toward a gorgeous, quiet village built into the hills that meet the sea on the Amalfi Coast of Italy, a serene contrast to the chaotic action about to ensue.

The whole movie is finely tuned and visually beautiful. The shoot took place in the actual location of the story, Campania and the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Many of the darker sequences have the depth of old black & white films. The writing matches the style. There are no “hero gets the girl” cliched passages. Everything is implied visually, and dialogue is sparse. Emotions are felt in glances and sounds, and actions speak for themselves.

This is the 5th collaboration between director Fuqua and Washington, starting with Training Day in 2001. Fuqua began his career shooting commercials and music videos. In 1995, Jerry Bruckheimer gave him his big break with a chance to shoot the Coolio music video in Dangerous Minds, which Bruckheimer produced.

Washington has finetuned his character “McCall,” who is a reincarnation of the hero of ancient mythology. He has a flaw – everything around him must be in its place, and timing is controlled down to the instant. This OCD becomes his superpower. This urge for meticulous control gives him an uncanny ability to read the actions that those around him are about to take before they happen. Washington has the rare ability to portray this great everyman hero.

The rest of the cast turn in excellent performances. The villagers are genuine and identifiable. Dakota Fanning portrays an intuitive young CIA agent who masks her insecurity with a learned air of confidence. It turns out she has a link to characters from McCall’s past. Fanning and Washington starred together in Man on Fire 20 years ago when she was around ten years old, and you can feel the friendship between them.

The locales, the camera angles, the lighting, and the flow of the editing come together to make The Equalizer 3 one of the best films of 2023. The story is the classic heroic myth written by scribes and sung by troubadours through the ages. The hero takes on the task, with a superhuman vengeance, of protecting innocents who are trapped helplessly by their abusers against all odds. It’s not a story founded in realism, yet it’s based on the wish that we must make the world a peaceful place where beauty can be appreciated, and fear is nonexistent. The violence the hero encounters and fights seems exaggerated – or is it? Have you watched the news lately?

Kathryn Whitney Boole has spent most of her life in the entertainment industry, which has been the backdrop for remarkable adventures with extraordinary people. She is a Talent Manager with Studio Talent Group in Santa Monica. kboole@gmail.com

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams Partnership Event

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

This event took place on the LMU campus. @culvercitywlanews Loyola Marymount University and the Los Angeles Rams Partnership Event. This...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Man Pleads Guilty to Spate of Armed Robberies and Carjacking

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Some of the Crimes Took Place In Culver City and Marina Del Rey By Dolores Quintana Namir Malik Ali Greene,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to Tackle Variants and Bolster Protection

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

New Vaccines Target Current Variants and Enhance Protection Against Covid Variants By Dolores Quintana On Monday, September 11, the U.S....

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Files Lawsuit Against Pharmacy Benefit Managers Alleging Opioid Crisis Responsibility

September 11, 2023

Read more
September 11, 2023

Lawsuit Alleges Collusion with Manufacturers to Promote Addictive Painkillers By Dolores Quintana A little-known group of middlemen in the prescription...

Photo: hrdwrkshp
News, Real Estate

New Podium-Style Apartment Building ‘The Jagger’ Opens For Rentals In Palms

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Striking Architecture and Sawtooth Roof Define This Overland Avenue Addition By Dolores Quintana Palms has welcomed the completion of “The...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News, Real Estate

Federal Challenge to Measure ULA Dismissed: Los Angeles Superior Court Now the Only Arena For ULA Legal Challenge

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

Judge Redirects Controversial Dispute, Leaving Fate of ULA in the Hands of Local Courts By Dolores Quintana On September 5th,...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles General Plan Land Use Element Draft Updates Released

September 10, 2023

Read more
September 10, 2023

CD 11 Councilmember Will Hold Listening Session For Residents  By Dolores Quintana The General Plan Land Use Element of Los...

Photo: Official
News

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Magical “Something to Crow About!” Comes to the Westwood Library

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

A Whimsical Farm Adventure for All Ages, Hosted by Friends of Westwood Library By Dolores Quintana A magical puppet show...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Reviews

Film Review: Gran Turismo

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

FILM REVIEWGRAN TURISMORated PG-13135 MinutesReleased August 25th “I would say I’m obsessed with cars,” says Neil Blomkamp, director of the...

Photo: Keemia Zhang
News, Sports

Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students “With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house?...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery By Dolores Quintana Responding to reports of criminal activities,...
News, Video

(Video) Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea Now Open in Sawtelle

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

They’ve got lines and have sold out. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Boulevard, right next to Article Patisserie in Sawtelle....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert By Dolores Quintana If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist As the leaves begin to change and the air turns...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR