Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp, Wendy’s is proud to announce the arrival of their highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, gracing menus nationwide from September 12 for a limited time only. Wendy’s has become the ultimate destination for all your Pumpkin Spice cravings this season.

Wendy’s hopes that you will fall in love with Wendy’s New Seasonal Delights. Accompanying the beloved Chocolate Frosty on menus, the all-new Pumpkin Spice Frosty offers a luscious blend of Wendy’s signature creamy texture with the comforting flavors of pumpkin and a medley of warm spices, including cinnamon and nutmeg. Each delightful bite encapsulates the essence of autumn.

Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, expressed its commitment to satisfying their loyal Frosty fans: “Wendy’s is helping turn our fans’ cravings into reality this fall by introducing our new Pumpkin Spice Frosty. From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar and iconic seasonal flavors to the menu. We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall.”

Introducing Your New Favorite Pumpkin Spice Coffee Fix But Wendy’s isn’t stopping at Frosty alone; they’re infusing the fall spirit into their Frosty Cream Cold Brew lineup. The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew will share the menu with Wendy’s core vanilla, caramel, and chocolate flavors. This delectable concoction marries smooth, cold-brewed coffee with Wendy’s classic Frosty creamer, creating a pumpkin-infused pick-me-up that’s sure to delight.

John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation at The Wendy’s Company, explains the inspiration behind this delectable creation: “We’re always looking for ways to provide fans the familiar flavors they love with a Wendy’s twist, and that’s exactly how the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew came to be. We took the iconic pumpkin spice flavor that fans look forward to every year and blended it with our tried-and-true Frosty creamer for a fall experience fans can’t find anywhere else.”

Uber One Exclusive Offer For those eager to be among the first to savor these fall delights from Wendy’s, Uber One members can enjoy a special promotion starting September 13. During this limited-time offer, Uber One members can purchase one Pumpkin Spice Frosty and receive another one for free, along with a complimentary medium fry. It’s the perfect setup for an ultimate sweet and salty taste adventure.

Wendy’s will be offering Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Books® coupon book for just $1. Each coupon book contains five FREE Jr. Frosty treats, including the coveted Pumpkin Frosty, redeemable only at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations until the end of the year. Best of all, proceeds from Frosty Boo! Books directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, supporting their mission to significantly increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America’s foster care systems.