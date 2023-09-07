September 8, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

Photo: Keemia Zhang

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students

“With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house? Lions’ house!” declared Timothy Snyder, President of Loyola Marymount University, as LMU officially became the exclusive higher-education partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

For LMU students, the partnership will include special events, mentorships, networking opportunities, classroom appearances by Rams executives, and as well as internship sign-ups, which were offered during the event, with more ideas “in development.” A multi-year branding campaign will also be featured across social and digital channels and at So-Fi Stadium. 

“Together, we embark on a journey that bridges tradition and innovation, wisdom and ambition, ready, as we love to say, to ignite a brighter world,” remarked Snyder. “This partnership benefits our students by enhancing LMU’s reach and reputation by recognizing our role as an essential Los Angeles institution and ultimately by increasing the value and door-opening power of an LMU degree.” 

“When we came back to Los Angeles and built our new stadium in Inglewood, it was always with the idea that we would partner with those in our community,” said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “To truly make the Rams the team of Los Angeles, the team of Inglewood, the team that everyone here wants us to become [..] and that’s what makes this day so special.”

While LMU no longer has a competitive football team, its Alumni, including Bob Boyd and Don Klosterman, went on to play for the Rams in the 1950s .“Someday, we want you to think of So-Fi Stadium as an extension of your campus, as an extension of your brand, as part of your house.

“I’m stoked; I’m kind of into it.” said one student. “They should make the Rams our football team.” Another remarked, “I see [Snyder]’s vision, I see what he’s trying to do [with the partnership]. It’s cool for that reason; it opens up many opportunities for students.”

“We partner with purpose,” said Jennifer Prince, the Chief Commercial Officer for the Rams, who emphasized LMU’s core principle of innovation as a key commonality with the team. “We pride ourselves on forward thinking. The connective tissue [between LMU and the Rams] is really the synergy and innovation.”

in News, Sports
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Magical “Something to Crow About!” Comes to the Westwood Library

September 8, 2023

Read more
September 8, 2023

A Whimsical Farm Adventure for All Ages, Hosted by Friends of Westwood Library By Dolores Quintana A magical puppet show...

Photo: Official
Film, News, Reviews

Film Review: Gran Turismo

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

FILM REVIEWGRAN TURISMORated PG-13135 MinutesReleased August 25th “I would say I’m obsessed with cars,” says Neil Blomkamp, director of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Thwart Bike Theft and Vehicle Burglary; Suspects Apprehended

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Police Response and Effective Investigations Lead to Arrests and Property Recovery By Dolores Quintana Responding to reports of criminal activities,...
News, Video

(Video) Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea Now Open in Sawtelle

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

They’ve got lines and have sold out. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Boulevard, right next to Article Patisserie in Sawtelle....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Olivia Rodrigo and Jeni’s Ice Cream: A Sweet Collaboration for ‘GUTS’ Album Release

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Purple Cone Takeover, Exclusive Ice Cream Order ‘Home Scooped Girl’ Delight Fans  By Dolores Quintana In an exciting partnership, Jeni’s...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

In-N-Out’s 75th Anniversary Celebration: Grab Your Tickets Before They’re Gone

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Tickets Selling Fast for In-N-Out’s Historic 75th Anniversary Festival and Concert By Dolores Quintana If you’re an ardent In-N-Out aficionado...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wendy’s Joins In On The Pumpkin Spice Trend With A Pumpkin Spice Frosty

September 7, 2023

Read more
September 7, 2023

Pumpkin Spice Frosty and More, Along with a Charitable Twist As the leaves begin to change and the air turns...
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

September 6, 2023

Read more
September 6, 2023

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine By Zach Armstrong After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex...

Photo: Facebook
News

Two Recent Arrests In Culver City Were Resolved Peacefully Without Incident

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

A Stabbing Involved Juveniles, A Traffic Stop Yielded a Loaded Weapon By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Approves First $150 Million In Expenditures From Measure ULA Tax

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Funds Allocated from ‘Mansion Tax’ to Assist Vulnerable Communities By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has initiated the utilization of funds...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New CDC Director Calls for Updated Vaccinations Amidst Hospitalization Surge

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

BA.2.86 Variant on the Horizon, New Booster May Be Available Next Week By Dolores Quintana In a recent call with...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Sees Sixth Week of Rising COVID-19 Transmission; Urges Vigilance

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Increasing Hospitalizations and Variant Concerns Prompt Heightened Safety Measures By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County is currently grappling with a...

Photo: Official
News

Four Men Charged in Organized Retail Thefts at Ross Dress for Less Stores in Culver City

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

District Attorney Vows to Combat Organized Crime, ORCTF Makes Arrests By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Late-Night Blaze Engulfs Marina Del Rey Boat in Fiery Spectacle

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Holiday Weekend Crowd Witnesses Dramatic Firefighting Effort By Dolores Quintana A dramatic boat fire incident was captured on video late...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAFD Crews Uncover Unidentified Male in Concealed Structure Near Culver Boulevard

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Male Deceased Victim Had Been Shot, Left in Shed-Like Structure in Playa Del Rey By Dolores Quintana  Los Angeles Fire...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR