Loyola Marymount University and LA Rams Announce Longterm Partnership

Rams to Provide Events and Internships for LMU Students

“With hearts ablaze, with spirits high, we declare – whose house? Lions’ house!” declared Timothy Snyder, President of Loyola Marymount University, as LMU officially became the exclusive higher-education partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

For LMU students, the partnership will include special events, mentorships, networking opportunities, classroom appearances by Rams executives, and as well as internship sign-ups, which were offered during the event, with more ideas “in development.” A multi-year branding campaign will also be featured across social and digital channels and at So-Fi Stadium.

“Together, we embark on a journey that bridges tradition and innovation, wisdom and ambition, ready, as we love to say, to ignite a brighter world,” remarked Snyder. “This partnership benefits our students by enhancing LMU’s reach and reputation by recognizing our role as an essential Los Angeles institution and ultimately by increasing the value and door-opening power of an LMU degree.”

“When we came back to Los Angeles and built our new stadium in Inglewood, it was always with the idea that we would partner with those in our community,” said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “To truly make the Rams the team of Los Angeles, the team of Inglewood, the team that everyone here wants us to become [..] and that’s what makes this day so special.”

While LMU no longer has a competitive football team, its Alumni, including Bob Boyd and Don Klosterman, went on to play for the Rams in the 1950s .“Someday, we want you to think of So-Fi Stadium as an extension of your campus, as an extension of your brand, as part of your house.

“I’m stoked; I’m kind of into it.” said one student. “They should make the Rams our football team.” Another remarked, “I see [Snyder]’s vision, I see what he’s trying to do [with the partnership]. It’s cool for that reason; it opens up many opportunities for students.”

“We partner with purpose,” said Jennifer Prince, the Chief Commercial Officer for the Rams, who emphasized LMU’s core principle of innovation as a key commonality with the team. “We pride ourselves on forward thinking. The connective tissue [between LMU and the Rams] is really the synergy and innovation.”