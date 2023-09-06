Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine

By Zach Armstrong

After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex protested with two management workers over the removal of their communal washing machine, the workers proceeded to enter as per their work order. However, upon entering and seeing an 83-year-old tenant taking out the last of her clothes, the workers decided not to remove the amenity, according to a resident who reached out to Palisades News.

“The abrupt decision by the building’s new management has left many, especially the elderly, grappling with its implications. To further complicate matters, the closest coin laundry is 7 miles away. For many residents, especially those reliant on public transportation, this translates to an hour-long bus journey.” said the resident via email.

When reached for comment, new property owner Kevin Sabin told Palisades News that the tenants had harassed workers from doing their job, adding that he provided tenants with a reduction in rent for a reduction in services compliant with Los Angeles Housing Department rules and regulations.

The resident who reached out to Palisades News acknowledged Sabin’s reduction, but said tenants are working with an investigator at LAHD over whether the reduction was an appropriate amount. LAHD has not immediately responded to Palisades News for comment.

On Sept. 5, four days after the initial incident, new property owners Sabin and Lance Zuckerbraun arrived with the same workers and successfully removed the machines, according to the resident.

Tenants say the situation is part of a battle with the new property owners.

Another tenant said he and his wife were threatened with eviction if they didn’t remove the goldfish pond and shed/studio they built and paid for. According to the tenant, he was told by new property management that changes made to the yard were “not authorized”, though an estoppel certificate was signed with the approval of the previous landlord.

Sabin declined to comment on any further details or developments.

According to Redfin.com, the property located at 16458 W Sunset Blvd is a $2 million property with 10 beds and seven bathrooms. The listing states that it was sold on July 3 by Kevin Sabin of KW Advisors.