September 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palisadian Tenants Spar With New Building Management

Management Workers Were Ordered to Remove the Complex’s Washing Machine

By Zach Armstrong

After tenants of a Pacific Palisades complex protested with two management workers over the removal of their communal washing machine, the workers proceeded to enter as per their work order. However, upon entering and seeing an 83-year-old tenant taking out the last of her clothes, the workers decided not to remove the amenity, according to a resident who reached out to Palisades News.

“The abrupt decision by the building’s new management has left many, especially the elderly, grappling with its implications. To further complicate matters, the closest coin laundry is 7 miles away. For many residents, especially those reliant on public transportation, this translates to an hour-long bus journey.” said the resident via email. 

When reached for comment, new property owner Kevin Sabin told Palisades News that the tenants had harassed workers from doing their job, adding that he provided tenants with a reduction in rent for a reduction in services compliant with Los Angeles Housing Department rules and regulations.

The resident who reached out to Palisades News acknowledged Sabin’s reduction, but said tenants are working with an investigator at LAHD over whether the reduction was an appropriate amount. LAHD has not immediately responded to Palisades News for comment.

On Sept. 5, four days after the initial incident, new property owners Sabin and Lance Zuckerbraun arrived with the same workers and successfully removed the machines, according to the resident.

Tenants say the situation is part of a battle with the new property owners. 

Another tenant said he and his wife were threatened with eviction if they didn’t remove the goldfish pond and shed/studio they built and paid for. According to the tenant, he was told by new property management that changes made to the yard were “not authorized”, though an estoppel certificate was signed with the approval of the previous landlord. 

Sabin declined to comment on any further details or developments. 

According to Redfin.com, the property located at 16458 W Sunset Blvd is a $2 million property with 10 beds and seven bathrooms. The listing states that it was sold on July 3 by Kevin Sabin of KW Advisors.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Two Recent Arrests In Culver City Were Resolved Peacefully Without Incident

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

A Stabbing Involved Juveniles, A Traffic Stop Yielded a Loaded Weapon By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Approves First $150 Million In Expenditures From Measure ULA Tax

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Funds Allocated from ‘Mansion Tax’ to Assist Vulnerable Communities By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has initiated the utilization of funds...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New CDC Director Calls for Updated Vaccinations Amidst Hospitalization Surge

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

BA.2.86 Variant on the Horizon, New Booster May Be Available Next Week By Dolores Quintana In a recent call with...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Sees Sixth Week of Rising COVID-19 Transmission; Urges Vigilance

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Increasing Hospitalizations and Variant Concerns Prompt Heightened Safety Measures By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County is currently grappling with a...

Photo: Official
News

Four Men Charged in Organized Retail Thefts at Ross Dress for Less Stores in Culver City

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

District Attorney Vows to Combat Organized Crime, ORCTF Makes Arrests By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Late-Night Blaze Engulfs Marina Del Rey Boat in Fiery Spectacle

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Holiday Weekend Crowd Witnesses Dramatic Firefighting Effort By Dolores Quintana A dramatic boat fire incident was captured on video late...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAFD Crews Uncover Unidentified Male in Concealed Structure Near Culver Boulevard

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Male Deceased Victim Had Been Shot, Left in Shed-Like Structure in Playa Del Rey By Dolores Quintana  Los Angeles Fire...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Collision Kills Two, Seriously Injures One In Westwood Near Sepulveda and Ohio

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

Investigation Into Crash Underway, Identities of Victims Have Not Been Revealed By Dolores Quintana  A tragic collision involving two vehicles...
News

Talon Smith To Deliver a Highly Anticipated Stellar Performance Of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto no. 3

September 4, 2023

Read more
September 4, 2023

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7. Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Talon Smith will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LGBTQ+ Friendly Bar Was The Target of an Arsonist, Asks for Public Support

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Sorry Not Sorry Endures Business Struggles After Arson Attack  By Keemia Zhang Sorry Not Sorry, a popular Westside bar –...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

City Council Passes Motion Making Selling or Leasing of RVs as Housing Illegal

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

Motion Next Goes to Transportation and Housing and Homelessness Committees By Dolores Quintana Councilmember Traci Park’s motion to the Los...

Photo: Official
News

Film Review: Strays

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

FILM REVIEWSTRAYSRated R93 MinutesReleased August 18th I’m not usually drawn to movies with talking animals. “Strays,” though, is so skillfully...

Photo: Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sorry Not Sorry: Where Fine Whiskey Meets Tiki Magic In Their Spacious Beer Garden

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

The Restaurant Offers SAG-AFTRA, WGA Discount This Summer By Dolores Quintana Sorry Not Sorry is a playful rosé-wine and cocktail-forward...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetladyjanecakeshop
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Savor the Sweet Sound of Beyoncé with Sweet Lady Jane’s Exclusive Pink Lemonade Cupcake

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Sweet Lady Jane Cake Shop Welcomes Queen Bey to LA with a Limited-Edition Delight  By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lady Jane...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Councilwoman Heather Hutt Introduces Motion to Ban Cashless Retail Businesses

August 30, 2023

Read more
August 30, 2023

Move Comes After More Restaurants and Stores Stop Accepting Cash  By Dolores Quintana Council District 10’s Councilwoman, Heather Hutt, has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR