Sorry Not Sorry: Where Fine Whiskey Meets Tiki Magic In Their Spacious Beer Garden

The Restaurant Offers SAG-AFTRA, WGA Discount This Summer

By Dolores Quintana

Sorry Not Sorry is a playful rosé-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant. According to their website, the restaurant serves fresh takes on garden party menu classics and alcoholic beverages to-go at 11520 W. Pico in West Los Angeles near Sawtelle. Their 4000 square foot open-air back patio provides a “safer outside” space for you to enjoy perfect L.A. weather. You can join them for date night, a family night out, a quick drink, or a casual hang. They say, “Welcome to your West LA Local.”

The restaurant is very generous with its specials and does offer SAG-AFTRA and WGA members happy hour discounts all night long if they show their membership card.

One of the special nights is Whiskey Wednesdays which takes place every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a 25% discount on any top-shelf whiskey served neat or on the rocks. It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind on the back porch while indulging in the finest Chicagoland whiskey from FEW. According to Sorry Not Sorry’s Instagram, FEW offers Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a fusion of Southern tradition and Northern Rye spiciness, Straight Rye Whiskey aged in air-dried oak barrels, and American Straight Whiskey, with graham cracker and honey on top of savory rye spice, with a tart cherry in between.

On Throwback Thursdays, also from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., guests can discover specially-priced Tiki Cocktails that will “transport you to a tropical paradise.” You can try the Smith & Cross Mai Tai for $13, a tantalizing blend of Jamaican rum, fresh-squeezed lime juice, orange curacao, and almondy, sweet, floral orgeat syrup. If you’re feeling adventurous, dive into a Double-Sized Zombie Rum Punch for $15, featuring light, dark, and coconut rums combined with an array of fruit juices.

But don’t worry, Sorry Not Sorry does have food that you can savor, like their turmeric garlic fries, tutti frutti farm Caprese salad, Marco’s mole burger, jackfruit tacos, and summer watermelon salad.

Happy Hour also brings you the Sorry Not Sorry Signature Daiquiri for only $11, made with Barrilito 2-Star Puerto Rican rum, lime juice, and a hint of sugar sweetness. You can swing by and relax at Sorry Not Sorry, where they celebrate the art of mixology and the diversity of whiskey every week.